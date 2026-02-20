Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) (US: XAUMF) ("Goldmoney" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Goldmoney Properties Limited (UK) has sold its St James Place real estate property (the "SJP Property") for gross proceeds of £37.9 million ($70.1 million) to an institutional investor based in the US. For a description of the SJP Property, see the previous press release of the Company dated December 22, 2023.

Net proceeds from the sale of the SJP Property will be used to fund capital expenditures related to redevelopment properties in the Company's existing property portfolio, reduce outstanding indebtedness, and support the acquisition of additional strategic property assets in alignment with the Company's investment strategy.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) specializes in the investment and custody of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewelry manufacturing. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "potential" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the expected use of proceeds from the sale of the SJP Property; financial performance and growth of the Company's business; expected results of operations, the market for the Company's products and services and competitive conditions; and the establishment of a real estate investment strategy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284674

Source: GoldMoney Inc.