

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AppLovin Corporation (APP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.10 billion, or $3.24 per share. This compares with $599.20 million, or $1.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 65.1% to $1.65 billion from $999.48 million last year.



AppLovin Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.10 Bln. vs. $599.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.24 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue: $1.65 Bln vs. $999.48 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.745 B To $ 1.775 B



