

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release January figures for consumer prices and machine tool orders, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to rise 0.2 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year in December. Tool orders were up 10.6 percent on year in December.



Australia will see the inflation forecast for February from the Melbourne Institute; in January, inflation was seen higher by an annual 4.6 percent.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday until Feb. 23.



