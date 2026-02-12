Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa"), is pleased to announce closing of the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company has closed a total of 2,635,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.125 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $329,375.00 in this tranche, which would be a grand total of 7,552,000 units (each, a "Unit") for a gross proceed of $944,000 for the announced financing.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each of the 2,635,000 Warrants entitles the holder to acquire one additional share for a period of two years. The warrant exercise strike price is $0.15/share in the first three months and automatically converts to $0.20 per share then after for the remainder of the two years period.

All issued Securities will be subject to a 4-month and one day hold-period, during which any resale or other transfer will be restricted in accordance with applicable securities laws.

A Finder's Fees of $18,450 has been paid to registered financial institutions for this tranche.

Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general administration, exploration and development activities on the Company's projects in Arizona, and British Columbia, Canada. The Company will continue to raise the remaining placement in the coming week.

The completion of the private placement remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

Company is also pleased to announce that CASA has entered into a digital marketing agreement (the "BorsenBlick Agreement") with BorsenBlick, a European-based marketing agency, to support investor awareness and strengthen its brand visibility.

Under the agreement, BorsenBlick will provide digital marketing and awareness services designed to support investor outreach, brand visibility, and public profile enhancement for two months at 80,500 Canadian Dollars per month. The Company retains the discretion to extend the campaign or renew the agreement upon completion of the initial program. Jan Kellett is the founder of BorsenBlick and can be reached at jan@snowbridge.link. Both BorsenBlick and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA). Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC, Canada).

On Behalf of Board of Directors

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President and CEO

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283634

Source: Casa Minerals Inc.