Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Slade Gorton & Co., Inc, Recalls One Lot of Wellsley Farms Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon Sold at BJ's Wholesale Club Due to Potential Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Slade Gorton & Co., Inc, is recalling lot 3896 of Wellsley Farms Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon sold in 2-lb bags at BJ's Wholesale Club stores due to the potential for the product to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. If you have symptoms of Listeria infection, consult a health care provider. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled product was sold only in BJ's Wholesale Club stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia from January 31 through February 7, 2026. It is packaged in 2-lb bags with the Wellsley Farms logo and Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon on the front. The UPC code (888670025963) and recalled lot number (3896) are on the reverse of the bag, below the cooking instructions and Nutrition Facts panel.

The presence of Listeria monocytogenes was found through a sample collected randomly by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Slade Gorton & Co., Inc, is investigating how the contamination occurred and taking steps to keep it from happening again.

BJ's Wholesale Club is directly notifying its members who may have purchased the recalled product. If you think you may have purchased the recalled product, call 1-888-628-0730 at any time for instructions on how to obtain a full refund and what to do with the remaining product.

For media inquiries only, please contact: Slade Gorton & Co., Inc., Annie Tselikis, 781-366-9251, Annie.tselikis@sladegorton.com

About Slade Gorton
Through its efficient national warehouse and transportation network, Slade Gorton offers over 800 fresh and frozen seafood products sourced from over 25 countries around the world and is known for its proven ability to seamlessly manage the world's most complex food system on behalf of its retail and foodservice customers. www.sladegorton.com

SOURCE: Slade Gorton



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/slade-gorton-and-co.-inc-recalls-one-lot-of-wellsley-farms-farm-raised-a-1136585

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
