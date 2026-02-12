

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - in line with expectations and up from 0.1 percent in December.



On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 2.3 percent - again matching forecasts while moderating from 2.4 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were up 2.0 percent on month and 4.7 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 1.2 percent on month but dipped 0.2 percent on year.



