Zigong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Chinese New Year, the most cherished and grandest traditional festival in China, stands as a powerful symbol of Chinese culture's inclusiveness and vitality. As the Year of the Horse 2026 approaches, Trip.com Group and Tripadvisor China jointly present The Chinese New Year Symbol: 2026 Global Influencers' China Travel Campaign, inviting global influencers and travelers alike to experience an authentic and immersive celebration of the festive flavors, cultural traditions, and shared spirit of the season.

Co-initiated by Trip.com Group and Tripadvisor China, this campaign is jointly hosted with seven vibrant cities: Wuhan, Changsha, Sanya, Changzhi, Huangshan, Zigong, and Yibin. It officially launched on January 23rd in Zigong-the "Home of the World's Premier Lantern Festival". Centered on the theme "Co-creating the Chinese New Year Symbol with the World", the initiative highlights three core elements: festive scenery, time-honored traditions, and authentic flavors. Global creators are invited to explore these seven destinations firsthand, capturing their unique charm through photography, video, and storytelling. Through online platforms, creative social media challenges will engage audiences worldwide, fostering a reciprocal cultural exchange that transcends language and borders, bringing the essence of Chinese New Year to people everywhere.

Wuhan: Wuhan blends ancient heritage with modern energy. Stroll through the plum blossoms of East Lake Plum Garden, cruise the glittering Yangtze and Han rivers at night, and feel the city's ecological pulse. The majestic Yellow Crane Tower and the bustling Ji'qing Street, with its century-old eateries, carry forward millennia of culture and neighborhood warmth.

Changsha: By day, Changsha reveals itself as a poetic city of rivers, hills, and islands: the scholarly air of Yuelu Academy lingers, while Orange Isle echoes with revolutionary history. As night falls, Taiping Old Street fills with the irresistible aroma of street food-spicy fish head with chopped chili from the Fire Palace sets taste buds ablaze, while immersive theater bars in the cultural-creative park and aerial "flying immortal" stunts at the Chinese-style Amusement Park shatter all expectations.

Sanya: As Hainan's crown jewel, Sanya brings island-style New Year celebrations to life. Encounter marine wonders at the Atlantis Aquarium, get lost in the pristine beauty of Wuzhizhou Island's turquoise waters and white-sand beaches, and seek serenity beneath the towering Guanyin statue at Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone-where solemn blessings mark the start of a new year.

Changzhi: The spirit of Chinese New Year in Changzhi is nestled within the grandeur and timeless simplicity of the Taihang Mountains. At Tongtian Gorge, glistening icefalls and colossal icicles create a breathtaking winter spectacle-especially when paired with elegant Hanfu processions, transforming the landscape into a romantic snow-kissed fairyland. In Huangya Cave, crimson Danxia cliffs intertwine with kilometer-long ice formations, offering a stunning harmony of natural wonder and cultural heritage.

Huangshan: A journey through Huangshan feels like stepping into an ink-wash painting. Lantern-lit streets in Sanjiangkou reflect off whitewashed walls and black-tiled roofs; Xidi Village whispers history through intricate brick carvings and couplets; the alleys of Huizhou Ancient City breathe with scholarly legacy; and Qiyun Mountain's sea of clouds floats above ethereal red sandstone peaks.

Zigong: Renowned as the "Home of the World's Premier Lantern Festival", Zigong weaves a dreamlike New Year scene where tens of thousands of lanterns at China Lantern World glow in harmony with the shimmering ripples of evening boat rides along the Fuxi River. Meanwhile, the ancient Shenhai salt well and Zigong Salt Making Industry History Museum quietly narrate the city's 2,000-year legacy as China's historic salt capital.

Yibin: As China's "Liquor Capital", Yibin invites global guests to explore the Wuliangye Ecological Park and the Holy Land of 501 Baijiu Culture. Stand beside the fermentation pits from the Ming and Yuan dynasties, and observe the vibrant amalgamation of time-honored liquor-making customs with captivating live traditional performances-a groundbreaking tribute to a millennia-old distilling legacy.

Red lanterns are glowing, and the aroma of reunion dinners fills the air. The countless charms of Chinese New Year await friends from around the world-come be immersed in a cultural celebration steeped in warmth, festivity, and shared humanity.

