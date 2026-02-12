

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (STBFY) released a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY88.723 billion, or JPY287.13 per share. This compares with JPY93.495 billion, or JPY302.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to JPY1.715 trillion from JPY1.696 trillion last year.



Suntory Beverage & Food Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY88.723 Bln. vs. JPY93.495 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY287.13 vs. JPY302.57 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.715 Tn vs. JPY1.696 Tn last year.



