WKN: 920479 | ISIN: FI0009007660 | Ticker-Symbol: N97
Stuttgart
12.02.26 | 07:45
12,860 Euro
-0,31 % -0,040
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARIMEKKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARIMEKKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,84013,04008:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 07:10 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko to start acquiring the company's own shares

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12 February 2026 at 8.05 a.m. EET

Marimekko to start acquiring the company's own shares

Marimekko Corporation's Board of Directors has decided to start acquiring the company's own shares based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 15 April 2025. The maximum number of shares to be acquired will be 90,000, corresponding to approximately 0.22 percent of the total number of the company's shares. The shares will be acquired through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition. Acquisitions will start on 16 February 2026 at the earliest and are estimated to be concluded by the end of May 2026.

The Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2025 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of a maximum of 150,000 of the company's own shares, in one or more instalments, representing approximately 0.4 percent of the total number of the company's shares. The shares will be acquired with funds from the company's non-restricted equity, which means that the acquisition will reduce funds available for distribution. As per the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the acquired shares may be used for the company's incentive compensation program, be transferred for other purposes or be cancelled. The authorization is valid until 15 October 2026.

The total number of shares and votes in Marimekko Corporation is 40,649,170. At the moment, Marimekko holds 77,790 of its own shares.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 584 6944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


