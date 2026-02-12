KBC Groep: Fourth-quarter result of 1 003 million euros



KBC Group - overview (consolidated, IFRS) 4Q2025 3Q2025 4Q2024 FY2025 FY2024 Net result (in millions of EUR) 1 003 1 002 1 116 3 568 3 415 Basic earnings per share (in EUR) 2.44 2.44 2.75 8.70 8.33 Breakdown of the net result by business unit

(in millions of EUR) Belgium 674 589 487 2 151 1 846 Czech Republic 231 244 238 922 858 International Markets 205 237 175 814 751 Group Centre -107 -68 215 -318 -40 Parent shareholders' equity per share

(in EUR, end of period) 64.0 60.8 56.6 64.0 56.6

'We recorded an excellent net profit of 1 003 million euros in the last quarter of 2025. Compared to the previous quarter, our total income benefited from several factors, including higher net interest income, an increase in trading & fair value income, increased insurance revenues and higher net fee and commission income, clearly illustrating our strong income diversification. On a full-year basis, total income rose by 9%, well above our guided figure. Our loan portfolio continued to expand, growing by 1% quarter-on-quarter and by as much as 7% year-on-year. Customer deposits - excluding volatile, low-margin short-term deposits at KBC Bank's foreign branches - were up 2% quarter-on-quarter and 3% year-on-year. Operating expenses excluding bank and insurance taxes were up on the previous quarter but remained in line with our guidance for the full year after excluding forex effects. Insurance service expenses after reinsurance were slightly lower, while loan loss impairment charges were up on the level recorded in the previous quarter. The credit cost ratio amounted to a favourable 13 basis points for full-year 2025, well below our guided figure. Consequently, when adding up the results for the four quarters of the year, our full-year 2025 net profit amounted to 3 568 million euros, up 18% on the year-earlier figure when excluding the one-off tax benefit of 318 million euros related to the exit from Ireland and the one-off 79-million-euro gain recorded under 'Share in results of associated companies & joint ventures', both in full-year 2024.

Our solvency position remained strong, with an unfloored fully loaded common equity ratio under Basel IV of 14.9% at the end of December 2025. Our liquidity position remained very solid too, as illustrated by an LCR of 159% and an NSFR of 138%.

Our Board of Directors has decided to propose a total gross dividend of 5.1 euros per share to the General Meeting of Shareholders for the accounting year 2025. That figure includes an interim dividend of 1 euro per share that was already paid in November 2025 and the remaining 4.1 euros per share to be paid in May 2026. When including the proposed dividend of 5.1 euros per share and additional tier-1 coupon, the pay-out ratio amounts to 60% of 2025 net profit.

The past few months have also seen us make considerable progress in implementing our strategy. Besides finalising the acquisition of 365.bank in Slovakia, we were able to close the acquisition of Business Lease in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The combined impact of approximately 50 basis points on our capital position will be accounted for in the first quarter of 2026.

We aim to lead the way in digital innovation and as such are very happy that Kate, our AI-powered personal digital assistant, has reached 6 million customers in the meantime, up 13% on the year-earlier figure, with an autonomy of 82% in Belgium. We launched the ecosphere 'MyMobility', for which we already had 73 000 clients signed up during the first months.

Furthermore, we have updated our short- and long-term financial guidance. By 2028, we are aiming for total income to outgrow operating expenses excluding bank and insurance taxes by at least 3.4 percentage points on average on an annual basis, leading to a cost/income ratio below 38%. We also maintain our guidance to achieve a combined ratio below 91% in non-life insurance.

Lastly, on the sustainability front, we are proud to be included in the CDP Climate A List for the fourth year running and also in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the seventh consecutive year. Such recognition underscores KBC's leading position in sustainability reporting and action.

I'd like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all our employees for their contribution to our group's continued success. I also wish to thank all our customers, shareholders and all other stakeholders for their trust and support, and to assure them that we remain committed to being the reference in bank-insurance and innovation in all our home markets.'

Johan Thijs, Chief Executive Officer





