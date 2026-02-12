

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) released a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY186.687 billion, or JPY163.44 per share. This compares with JPY230.437 billion, or JPY197.61 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to JPY3.018 trillion from JPY3.016 trillion last year.



Kubota Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY186.687 Bln. vs. JPY230.437 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY163.44 vs. JPY197.61 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.018 Tn vs. JPY3.016 Tn last year.



