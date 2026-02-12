Anzeige
WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
Tradegate
11.02.26 | 16:30
0,737 Euro
-0,67 % -0,005
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7530,77607:46
0,7430,76607:39
12.02.2026 07:24 Uhr
Hexagon Composites ASA: Fourth quarter and full year 2025

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites (OSE: HEX.OL), world leader in composite cylinder technology and related systems for storage and transportation of clean gaseous energy reported revenues of NOK 831 million for fourth quarter 2025 (Q3'25: 538 million). The reported EBITDA was NOK 156 million and NOK 49 million adjusted for certain non-recurring items (Q3'25: NOK -45 million), resulting in a 6% adjusted EBITDA margin (Q3'25: -10%).

"After spending the majority of 2025 navigating an unprecedented industry downturn, we delivered sequential revenue growth and improved profitability in the fourth quarter," said Philipp Schramm, CEO of Hexagon Composites. "While we enter 2026 with the lingering effects of that market uncertainty, I'm encouraged to see early signs of gradual stabilization in our core markets, together with the underlying positive impact of our strategic and cost measures."

For 2025, full year revenues were NOK 2 955 (4 877) million, mainly impacted by macro economic uncertainty in our core North American businesses, partially offset by record demand in the Refuse segment. The full year EBITDA totaled NOK 158 (637) million and NOK 65 million adjusted for certain non-recurring items.

Outlook

Entering 2026, we are cautiously optimistic about what the year will bring. With the current visibility, we expect a modest first half of the year in line with normal seasonality and continued market uncertainty, with gradual improvement in the second half.

Our key priorities are clear: maintaining strict financial discipline, leveraging our core technology to develop adjacent revenue streams and accelerating the adoption of natural gas vehicles.

Natural gas remains the only viable alternative to diesel in long-haul, heavy-duty and high-energy intensive mobility applications and as an industry leader with unmatched capacity and customer bases, I remain confident in the long-term growth of Hexagon.

For further details, please see the attached fourth quarter 2025 report and presentation.

Presentation of the results today at 08:30 am CET
Philipp Schramm, CEO and Eirik Løhre, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am CET today, broadcasted live via this link.

The presentation of the results will be a virtual event, followed by a Q&A session. The quarterly report, presentation, and webcast recording will be made available at www.hexagongroup.com.

For more information:
Eirik Løhre, CFO, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 909 95 820 I eirik.lohre@hexagongroup.com

Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 988 92 161 | berit-cathrin.hoyvik@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

