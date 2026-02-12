

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Orkla ASA (ORKLY.PK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at NOK1.888 billion, or NOK1.89 per share. This compares with NOK1.360 billion, or NOK1.36 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Orkla ASA reported adjusted earnings of NOK1.732 billion or NOK1.74 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to NOK18.775 billion from NOK18.395 billion last year.



Orkla ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: NOK1.888 Bln. vs. NOK1.360 Bln. last year. -EPS: NOK1.89 vs. NOK1.36 last year. -Revenue: NOK18.775 Bln vs. NOK18.395 Bln last year.



