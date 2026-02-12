

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCM IV Acquisition Corporation (HACQU) has announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 25 million units at $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one class A share and one-quarter of one redeemable warrant.



The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and will begin trading on February 12, under the ticker symbol 'HACQU.'



Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one class A share at $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the class A shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols 'HACQ' and 'HACQW,' respectively.



The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.750 million units.



