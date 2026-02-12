Program continues Netmore's drive to transform IoT market fragmentation into a new world of connections

Netmore Group, the leading network operator and platform provider for Massive IoT, today announced the launch of the Netmore Pulse partner program, a comprehensive program designed to provide partners with early insight into opportunities, accelerate new use cases, and turn local expertise into scalable, joint success.

The program, available worldwide, addresses longstanding industry fragmentation by combining Netmore's network services and commercial leadership with solutions and devices proven capable to scale in markets demanding predictability and high service levels. Program participants are positioned as a qualified, low-risk choice for large-scale IoT projects, while end customers searching for trusted, high-performing partners now gain a powerful advantage by knowing solutions and hardware are ready to run at scale on the Netmore platform.

With over 200 ecosystem existing partners and the unification of world-leading partner ecosystems through its recent acquisition of Actility, Netmore's introduction of the Pulse program is a natural evolution to a more systematic approach of driving innovation and streamlining the deployment of end-to-end IoT solutions.

Empowering Partners to Grow

The Netmore Pulse program is organized around three partner tracks: Ecosystem, Channel, and Institutional. Based on tier and commitment levels, the program provides participants with the structure, support, and resources they need to grow their IoT business efficiently. Key benefits include:

Structured partner tiers with transparent criteria and commercial alignment

Dedicated onboarding, training and technical enablement resources

Partner Management and Operations support

Joint go-to-market activities

Recognition and future data-driven tools that reward and support strong performance

"IoT is scaling rapidly, and collaboration is the key to sustainable growth," said Frederik Oliver, VP Growth at Netmore. "Our ambitions are clear: to deliver the world's leading IoT platform, achieve global scale as a cost leader, and be the easiest IoT network provider to work with. Together with our partners, we are creating the world's leading IoT ecosystem that will shape industries and deliver impact worldwide."

Netmore's Pulse Program is earning praise from early access participants for its clear collaboration framework, practical enablement materials, and focus on accelerating LoRaWAN adoption and joint growth.

Craig Herret, Managing Director, Alliot (Europe's leading IoT distributor specializing in LoRaWAN solutions), noted: "Reliable connectivity is critical to ensuring successful deployments for our partners. Netmore's Pulse Program provides a clear framework, robust onboarding and training, and excellent support, making it easier to package and resell end-to-end solutions. This is set to be an exciting year for growth and LoRaWAN acceleration."

Felipe Gutierre, Alliance Manager at TagoIO (a global IoT application enablement platform provider managing millions of data points), added: "The Netmore Pulse Program makes it straightforward to integrate connectivity into our solutions and go-to-market. The materials are practical, the model is clear, and the team is easy to work with. We're very positive about the opportunities ahead."

Alexandre Russo, Telecom Manager at TC Tec (a Brazilian telecom provider scaling LoRaWAN deployments in Latin America), emphasized: "Netmore's partner program adds structure and predictability from onboarding to delivery. The high-quality training and support help our teams move faster. We're optimistic about scaling our joint business this year and into the future."

Join the Netmore Pulse Program Today!

Dedicated to leading the transformation of the LPWAN ecosystem, Netmore powers some of the most advanced IoT solutions globally. Companies interested in partnering with Netmore to accelerate the adoption of IoT solutions across industries can learn more about the Netmore Pulse partner program and apply at www.netmoregroup.com/partners

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is the leading global network operator for Massive IoT, powering the world's most advanced and sustainability-focused solutions for utilities, buildings, cities, and other markets that benefit from sensor-connected environments. With a decade of innovation and leadership in IoT platform development and network operations, Netmore continues to set the standard for IoT excellence. Netmore operates in 18 countries and is backed by Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

Contacts:

Media:

James Gerber

Crackle Communications

+1 508-233-3391

netmore@cracklepr.com

Netmore:

Ken Lynch

VP, Global Marketing

+1 617-877-5393

ken.lynch@netmoregroup.com