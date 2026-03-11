The two largest global providers of massive IoT networks partner to provide a combined offering of LoRaWAN and Cellular connectivity.

1NCE now integrates Netmore's LoRaWAN into the 1NCE OS platform, allowing customers to use both services seamlessly through its software stack.

The new network addresses 90% of the LPWAN market and offers an unparalleled ability to eliminate coverage blind spots around the globe

1NCE, a company offering a plug-and-play platform for creating and managing the world's best IoT products, today opened access for its customers to the LoRaWANservices of Netmore, the world's leading low power wide area network operator for massive IoT. With growing demand for low power long range connectivity, the Netmore LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS) Plugin provides 1NCE customers access to cellular and LoRaWAN IoT coverage options through one platform.

The launch of the Netmore Plugin marks the beginning of strategic collaboration to expand the combined offering of the two biggest massive IoT network specialists 1NCE, the biggest private IoT network in the cloud and Netmore, the largest LoRaWAN network and platform provider in the world. 1NCE's software and connectivity platform has become a new industry standard.

Working together to support their respective customer bases with both cellular and LoRaWAN technology delivers a powerful layer of redundancy to cover the hardest to reach spots with reliable connectivity and IoT services. Through a unified visibility, ingestion and routing software tool, it's now possible to seamlessly manage both technologies in one place. It's ideal for use cases such as smart cities, street lighting, logistics, smart metering and other utility applications. An estimated 90% of the market can be served by LPWAN and LoRaWAN by 2028, as forecasted by global technology research and advisory firm Omdia1

"Cellular plus LoRaWAN is an unbeatable package that delivers the best value in IoT," said Ivo Rook, Co-Chief Executive Officer of 1NCE. "By combining our market-leading LoRaWAN services with 1NCE's cellular platform, customers can now eliminate coverage gaps, reduce complexity, and deploy low-bandwidth solutions with unprecedented reliability across the world," said Ove Anebygd, Chief Executive Officer of Netmore Group.

The Netmore's LoRaWAN Plugin is now available on the 1NCE platform.

1"Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Report 2023 Data", Omdia

About 1NCE

1NCE delivers the fundamental software and connectivity platform for customers to create and manage the world's best intelligent products The software platform enables customers to easily, securely and reliably collect device data across 170+ countries and turn it into actionable intelligence.

About Netmore

Netmore Group is the leading global network operator for Massive IoT, powering the world's most advanced and sustainability-focused solutions for utilities, buildings, cities, and other markets that benefit from sensor-connected environments. Netmore operates in 18 countries and is backed by Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

