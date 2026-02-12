

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Adyen N.V. (ADYEY) reported a profit for its second half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR581.56 million, or EUR18.40 per share. This compares with EUR515.55 million, or EUR16.49 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to EUR1.271 billion from EUR1.083 billion last year.



Adyen N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR581.56 Mln. vs. EUR515.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR18.40 vs. EUR16.49 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.271 Bln vs. EUR1.083 Bln last year.



