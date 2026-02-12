

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Proem Acquisition Corporation (PAACU) has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 13 million units at $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one redeemable warrant.



The offering is anticipated to be closed on February 13.



The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol 'PAACU' from February 12. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbols 'PAAC' and 'PAACW,' respectively.



In addition, Proem Acquisition has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1.950 million additional units.



