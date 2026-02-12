

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation moderated as initially estimated in January to the lowest level in just over two years, the latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.4 percent in January, slower than the 2.8 percent rise in December. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.



Moreover, this was the slowest inflation rate since December 2023, when prices had risen 1.2 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 2.0 percent from 3.3 percent. The slowdown in inflation was also influenced by 0.5 percent cheaper costs for clothing and shoes.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.7 percent, as estimated.



The EU measure of inflation was 2.2 percent in January, down from 2.7 percent in November, confirming the flash estimate.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News