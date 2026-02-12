

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kose Corporation (KOSCF) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY15.114 billion, or JPY264.84 per share. This compares with JPY7.510 billion, or JPY131.62 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to JPY330.193 billion from JPY322.758 billion last year.



Kose Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



