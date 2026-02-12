

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEXON Co., Ltd. (7NX.F) announced earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY92.052 billion, or JPY114.11 per share. This compares with JPY134.848 billion, or JPY161.09 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to JPY475.102 billion from JPY446.211 billion last year.



NEXON Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY92.052 Bln. vs. JPY134.848 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY114.11 vs. JPY161.09 last year. -Revenue: JPY475.102 Bln vs. JPY446.211 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: JPY 51.73 To JPY 61.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: JPY 150.492 B To JPY 164.015 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News