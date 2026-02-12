

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to more than a 2-month high of 180.85 against the euro and nearly a 2-month high of 207.64 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 181.95 and 208.86, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to more than 2-week highs of 152.27 and 197.66 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 153.26 and 198.61, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to a 6-day high of 108.65, a 2-week high of 92.25 and more than a 2-week high of 112.24 from yesterday's closing quotes of 109.24, 92.70 and 112.89, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 179.00 against the euro, 204.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback, 195.00 against the franc, 105.00 against the aussie, 91.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.



