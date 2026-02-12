

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (9984.T) reported earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY3.172 trillion, or JPY552.86 per share. This compares with JPY636.154 billion, or JPY106.33 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to JPY5.719 trillion from JPY5.302 trillion last year.



SoftBank Group Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY3.172 Tn. vs. JPY636.154 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY552.86 vs. JPY106.33 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.719 Tn vs. JPY5.302 Tn last year.



