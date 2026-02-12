

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group (MBG.DE, MBG.MI, MBGYY, MBGAF) reported fourth quarter profit attributable to shareholders of 1.375 billion euros, a decline of 44.6% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 1.43 euros compared to 2.57 euros. EBIT was 1.508 billion euros, down 52.6%. Adjusted EBIT was 1.6 billion euros compared to 3.5 billion euros, last year. Revenue was 33.69 billion euros, a decline of 12.4%.



For fiscal 2025, net profit was 5.3 billion euros, down 48.8% from last year. Earnings per share was 5.34 euros compared to 10.19 euros. EBIT was 5.82 billion euros, a decline of 57.2%. The Group delivered adjusted EBIT of 8.2 billion euros compared to 13.7 billion euros, prior year. The adjusted EBIT at Mercedes-Benz Cars was 4.8 billion euros compared to 8.7 billion euros. Fiscal 2025 Group revenues declined to 132.2 billion euros from 145.6 billion euros. Total car sales were down 9%.



'Amid a dynamic market environment, our financial results remained within our guidance. Now we are all set for 2026: The launch of more than 40 new models over only three years continues at an even higher pace,' said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG.



For fiscal 2026, Mercedes-Benz Group projects EBIT significantly above prior year level due to restructuring charges in the prior year. The Mercedes-Benz Group expects Group revenue in 2026 to be at the prior-year level.



At the Annual General Meeting on April 16, 2026, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 3.50 euros per share.



At last close, shares of Mercedes-Benz Group were trading at 57.95 euros, down 0.70%.



