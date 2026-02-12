Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc signs Turnkey Sportsbook partnership with SuomiVeto for regulated Finnish market launch

SuomiVeto, led by the team behind the successful launch of BetCity with Kambi in the Netherlands, will leverage Kambi's premium sports betting technology to support its entry into Finland's newly regulated market in 2027

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, has signed a long-term agreement to provide its Turnkey Sportsbook to SuomiVeto, a new operator preparing to enter the Finnish market once the country transitions to a licensing system in July 2027.



SuomiVeto is operated by the same experienced team behind the successful launch of BetCity in the Netherlands. Kambi partnered with BetCity ahead of the launch of Netherlands' regulated market in 2021, supporting its growth to become one of the country's leading sportsbooks.



SuomiVeto aims to apply this proven approach to establish a strong foothold in Finland from day one, combining a high-impact marketing strategy with the strengths of Kambi's world-leading Turnkey Sportsbook.



Kambi's end-to-end sportsbook will power SuomiVeto's launch with a complete suite of cutting-edge technology and services, including its robust sportsbook platform, advanced pricing and trading, market-leading compliance and comprehensive offering depth across sports and bet types. With flexible differentiation tools and operational support, SuomiVeto will benefit from a fast-to-market, fully scalable solution proven to deliver strong performance in newly regulated markets.



Werner Becher, Kambi Group CEO, said: "We are delighted to partner with SuomiVeto ahead of the launch of Finland's regulated market. Their team has already demonstrated their ability to build a market-leading brand with BetCity, and we look forward to helping them replicate - and exceed - that success in Finland. With our Turnkey Sportsbook and extensive experience supporting launches in newly regulated markets, SuomiVeto will be well positioned for long-term sportsbook growth."



Melvin Bostelaar, Co-Founder of SuomiVeto, said: "When selecting a partner, we wanted to work with a true market leader - and that's exactly what we have with Kambi. Their technology, expertise and operational excellence were instrumental to BetCity's rapid growth, and we believe the same formula will set SuomiVeto up for success. Our ambition is to become one of Finland's leading sportsbooks, and with Kambi's Turnkey Sportsbook solution and our bold marketing strategy, we are confident we can achieve that from day one."

Joey Singels, Co-Founder of SuomiVeto, added: "Our previous collaboration with Kambi in the Netherlands demonstrated the value of working with a best-in-class sportsbook partner. As we prepare for the regulated Finnish market, choosing Kambi was a natural decision. Their advanced technology, trading expertise and experience in regulated environments give us the foundation we need to become a market leader once again. We look forward to building a strong and differentiated sportsbook offering together in Finland."

