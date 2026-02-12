TietoEVRY Oyj: Tieto considers delisting its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm

Tietoevry Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 February 2026 09:10 a.m. EET

Tieto has today published the proposals of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 March 2026. The Board of Directors proposes the meeting to approve the delisting of the company's shares from the Oslo Stock Exchange and authorise the Board of Directors to file a delisting application with the Oslo Stock Exchange.

In addition, the Board of Directors is considering the potential delisting of Tieto's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. As part of this evaluation, the Board of Directors will review the benefits and costs associated with maintaining the parallel listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, taking into account the best interests of Tieto and its shareholders.

Following the completion of this evaluation, any resolution regarding a potential delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm will be made by the Board of Directors in accordance with Swedish good stock market practice. Further information about the conclusions of the Board of Directors' evaluation and any potential resolutions concerning the continued parallel listing or delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm will be communicated in a stock exchange release after the Board of Directors has concluded its evaluation. Should the Board of Directors resolve to proceed with such a delisting, a formal application to delist will be submitted to Nasdaq Stockholm no earlier than three months after the date of the stock exchange release announcing such a resolution, in line with Swedish good stock market practice. All shareholders on Nasdaq Stockholm will be given further instructions in due course should Tieto's Board of Directors resolve to proceed with the delisting.

Irrespective of the conclusions of the evaluation, Tieto's shares will remain listed on Nasdaq Helsinki where the substantial majority of the daily trading volume of Tieto's shares is conducted.

