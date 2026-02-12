

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HelloFresh SE (HFG.F, HLFFF), a German meal-kit company, announced Thursday preliminary fiscal 2025 results, reporting higher Group AEBITDA, a key earnings metric, but weak revenues.



On the XETRA in Germany, the shares were losing around 6.2 percent, trading at 5.14 euros.



In fiscal 2025, Group AEBITDA reached around 423 million euros, a growth of 6% year-over-year on a reported basis, and up 14% in constant currency.



AEBITDA is within the latest outlook of between 415 million euros and 465 million euros, in line with market expectations.



In the fiscal year 2025, Group net revenue amounted to around 6.76 billion euros, down 11.8 percent on a reported basis, and down 9% in constant currency from last year.



The total net revenue of the HelloFresh Group generated from tenured customers is up year-over-year.



In the fourth quarter, HelloFresh Group recorded the fourth consecutive quarter of sequential reduction of net revenue declines for the meal kit product category in constant currency. Conversely, the recovery of the Ready-to-Eat product category was pacing below expectations during the quarter.



As part of the efficiency reset and in addition to the measures already communicated, HelloFresh said it has decided to cease operations in Italy, starting the processes in accordance with Italian law, and has formally initiated a collective dismissal procedure in Spain.



The Company has determined those markets do not currently offer a clear path to the scale and sustainable profitability required to meet its long-term strategic goals.



HelloFresh plans to publish its fiscal 2025 financial statements and fiscal 2026 outlook on March 18.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News