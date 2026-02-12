Verisure plc: Verisure reports Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results

12 February 2026, 08:00 CET

Key highlights

Q4 growth ahead of expectations

Delivers another year of double-digit growth

2026 outlook in line with medium-term guidance

Interim Dividend Expected in H2 2026

2025 Q4 growth ahead of expectations

Q4 1st October to 31st December 2025 (Growth rates shown in constant currency ("cc") unless otherwise stated)

Record quarterly new installs of 224k, +5.9% y/y.

ARR €3,448m, +12.7% y/y (o/w ~2pp Mexico).

Free Cash Flow positive (exc. net IPO proceeds & M&A).

In 2025 we delivered another year of quality growth across the board

Total Revenue €3,745m, +10.3% y/y.

Adjusted EBIT €953m, +15.5% y/y, margin increasing 141bps to 25.4%.

€80m cost savings delivered, with further ambitious AI-enabled cost plans to come in 2026.

CEO Austin Lally commented: "2025 was a significant year at Verisure.We welcomed over 60,000 new shareholders as we listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, while at the same time delivering another year of broad-based growth combined with excellent execution. Our portfolio increased by 10% to well over 6 million customers. We remain well positioned to unlock the long runway of growth ahead of us in Europe and Latin America.

In 2026 we are focused on further extending our leadership position through continued new product and service innovation. Today we are guiding to another year of quality topline growth together with a significant step up in free cash flow generation, underscored by our expectation to pay our first Dividend in H2 2026."

2026 outlook in line with medium-term guidance

ARR growth around 10%.

Adjusted EBIT margin above 26.0%.

Interim Dividend expected H2 2026 based on 30-40% of Adjusted Net Income.

Free Cash Flow positive.

Fourth Quarter Year-to-date All figures €'m unless stated Q4 2025 Q4 2024 y/y y/y cc FY 2025 FY 2024 y/y y/y cc Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) 3,447.6 3,068.1 12.4% 12.7% 3,447.6 3,068.1 12.4% 12.7% Revenue 964.7 870.2 10.9% 10.7% 3,745.4 3,408.0 9.9% 10.3% Adjusted EBITDA 420.6 381.8 10.2% 9.4% 1,708.0 1,534.0 11.3% 11.2% Adjusted EBIT 236.0 195.6 20.7% 19.3% 952.9 819.1 16.3% 15.5% Adjusted EBIT Margin 24.5% 22.5% +199bps +177bps 25.4% 24.0 % +141bps +115bps Adjusted EPS, basic €0.12 €0.05 151.9% 113.0% €0.35 €0.23 54.0% 56.2%

Austin Lally, CEO and Colin Smith, CFO will host a call on Verisure's Q4 2025 results for media, investors and analysts at 10 a.m. CET on 12 February 2026. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.

Verisure Q4 2025 Earnings Call: Thursday, 12 February 2026, 10 a.m. CET

