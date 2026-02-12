Verisure plc: Verisure reports Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results

12 February 2026, 08:00 CET
Key highlights
- Q4 growth ahead of expectations
- Delivers another year of double-digit growth
- 2026 outlook in line with medium-term guidance
- Interim Dividend Expected in H2 2026
2025 Q4 growth ahead of expectations
Q4 1st October to 31st December 2025 (Growth rates shown in constant currency ("cc") unless otherwise stated)
- Record quarterly new installs of 224k, +5.9% y/y.
- ARR €3,448m, +12.7% y/y (o/w ~2pp Mexico).
- Free Cash Flow positive (exc. net IPO proceeds & M&A).
In 2025 we delivered another year of quality growth across the board
- Total Revenue €3,745m, +10.3% y/y.
- Adjusted EBIT €953m, +15.5% y/y, margin increasing 141bps to 25.4%.
- €80m cost savings delivered, with further ambitious AI-enabled cost plans to come in 2026.
CEO Austin Lally commented: "2025 was a significant year at Verisure.We welcomed over 60,000 new shareholders as we listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, while at the same time delivering another year of broad-based growth combined with excellent execution. Our portfolio increased by 10% to well over 6 million customers. We remain well positioned to unlock the long runway of growth ahead of us in Europe and Latin America.
In 2026 we are focused on further extending our leadership position through continued new product and service innovation. Today we are guiding to another year of quality topline growth together with a significant step up in free cash flow generation, underscored by our expectation to pay our first Dividend in H2 2026."
2026 outlook in line with medium-term guidance
- ARR growth around 10%.
- Adjusted EBIT margin above 26.0%.
- Interim Dividend expected H2 2026 based on 30-40% of Adjusted Net Income.
- Free Cash Flow positive.
Fourth Quarter
Year-to-date
All figures €'m unless stated
Q4 2025
Q4 2024
y/y
y/y cc
FY 2025
FY 2024
y/y
y/y cc
Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR)
3,447.6
3,068.1
12.4%
12.7%
3,447.6
3,068.1
12.4%
12.7%
Revenue
964.7
870.2
10.9%
10.7%
3,745.4
3,408.0
9.9%
10.3%
Adjusted EBITDA
420.6
381.8
10.2%
9.4%
1,708.0
1,534.0
11.3%
11.2%
Adjusted EBIT
236.0
195.6
20.7%
19.3%
952.9
819.1
16.3%
15.5%
Adjusted EBIT Margin
24.5%
22.5%
+199bps
+177bps
25.4%
24.0 %
+141bps
+115bps
Adjusted EPS, basic
€0.12
€0.05
151.9%
113.0%
€0.35
€0.23
54.0%
56.2%
Austin Lally, CEO and Colin Smith, CFO will host a call on Verisure's Q4 2025 results for media, investors and analysts at 10 a.m. CET on 12 February 2026. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.
Verisure Q4 2025 Earnings Call: Thursday, 12 February 2026, 10 a.m. CET
Conference Call Details
- Webcast:Verisure Group Q4 2025 Results
- Q4 2025 Materials:Investors | Verisure
Further Information
Investor Relations
Kate Stewart
+44 7900 191093
ir@verisure.com
Media
Srebrenka Hanak
?+41 7928 46360??????
pressrelations@verisure.com??
This is information that Verisure plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 8am CET on 12 February 2026.
About Verisure
Verisure is the leading provider of professionally monitored security services with 24/7 response in Europe and Latin America.
Every day, our dedicated teams use leading technology to Deter, Detect, Verify and Intervene to protect over 6 million families and small businesses from intruders, fire, and health emergencies across 18 countries.
With over 35 years of insights, experience and innovation, Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services, and customer-centricity.
Our mission is to give our customers peace of mind by protecting what matters most to them. We believe that everyone has the right to feel safe and secure.
Thanks to a strong focus on high quality service, we aim to have the most satisfied and loyal portfolio of customers in the industry. We estimate that we have some of the strongest growth and retention rates globally in consumer-facing services, which demonstrates our commitment to exceptional service levels and strong value proposition to our customers.
For more information visit www.verisure.com