Metso Corporation: Metso's Financial Statements Review January 1 - December 31, 2025

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on February 12, 2026, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in 2024, unless otherwise stated.

Fourth quarter 2025 in brief

Overall market activity remained at the previous quarter's level

Orders received increased 2% to EUR 1,501 million (EUR 1,466 million); Aggregates +4% and Minerals +2%

Sales grew 11% to EUR 1,443 million (EUR 1,300 million); Aggregates +14% and Minerals +10%

Adjusted EBITA was EUR 232 million, or 16.1% of sales (EUR 210 million, or 16.1%)

Operating profit was EUR 184 million, or 12.7% of sales (EUR 172 million, or 13.2%)

Cash flow from operations was EUR 365 million (EUR 286 million)

January-December 2025 in brief

Orders received increased 4% to EUR 5,471 million (EUR 5,278 million)

Sales grew 4% to EUR 5,240 million (EUR 5,026 million)

Adjusted EBITA was EUR 829 million, or 15.8% of sales (EUR 830 million, or 16.5%)

Operating profit was EUR 735 million, or 14.0% of sales (EUR 749 million, or 14.9%)

For continuing operations, earnings per share were EUR 0.58 (EUR 0.61). Earnings per share were EUR 0.51 (EUR 0.40)

Cash flow from operations was EUR 974 million (EUR 576 million)

New strategy and financial targets were published in September

The Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.40 for 2025 (EUR 0.38), to be paid in two installments

President and CEO Sami Takaluoma:

We delivered a solid performance in the fourth quarter. The overall market activity remained stable, supported by high metal prices and healthy infrastructure activity. This sustained good investment appetite in both Minerals and Aggregates, increasing order intake by 2% year-on-year to EUR 1,501 million. Aggregates orders grew by 4%, driven by equipment demand, while Minerals recorded 2% growth against a tough comparison period, supported by two major equipment orders and continued aftermarket strength. Organic growth was somewhat higher, as exchange rates had a negative impact in both segments.

Sales in the fourth quarter increased by 11% to EUR 1,443 million, with both segments contributing to the growth. Equipment sales were particularly strong, rising by 23% in Aggregates and by 27% in Minerals, supported by healthy revenue recognition in Minerals equipment and a high level of Aggregates equipment deliveries from the backlog. Adjusted EBITA improved to EUR 232 million, and the equipment-weighted mix combined with flat aftermarket sales resulted in a stable adjusted EBITA margin of 16.1%. Operational cash flow strengthened to EUR 365 million, reflecting our strong delivery execution and continued discipline in working capital management.

For the full year 2025, orders received grew by 4% to EUR 5,471 million, and sales increased by 4% to EUR 5,240 million. Equipment orders rose by 4%, and aftermarket orders increased by 3%. Adjusted EBITA was EUR 829 million, with a margin of 15.8%. Cash flow from operations reached EUR 974 million, a significant improvement from the previous year, reinforcing our financial position and enabling continued investment in future growth.

During 2025, we sharpened our strategy and financial targets to focus on delivering the best customer experience, accelerating aftermarket growth, leading in sustainability, and achieving financial excellence. Employee engagement reached an all-time high, reflecting our commitment to a strong, customer-centric growth culture. We also advanced our strategic agenda with four acquisitions, including Swiss Tower Mills Minerals, two divestments, and expansion of our production capacity and service network to be even closer to our customers.

Looking ahead, we are excited to begin executing our 'We go beyond.' strategy and expect the market environment to continue supporting our customers and creating new opportunities. Metso's broad geographical footprint, competitive offering, and dedicated Metsonites provide a strong foundation for continued progress toward our targets. With our solid performance in 2025 and a clear strategic direction, we are well positioned to keep advancing in pursuit of our ambition of becoming the industry benchmark. I want to thank all Metsonites for their contributions in 2025. My extended gratitude also goes to our customers, partners, and shareholders for their continued support.

Market outlook

Metso expects that market activity in both Minerals and Aggregates will remain at the current level. Tariff-related turbulence could potentially affect global economic growth and market activity.

In its previously published outlook, Metso expected market activity in both Minerals and Aggregates to remain at the current level.

According to the company's disclosure policy, Metso's market outlook describes the expected sequential development of market activity, adjusting for seasonality, during the following six-month period using three categories: improve, remain at the current level, or decline.

Key figures

EUR million Q4/2025 Q4/2024 Change % 2025 2024 Change % Orders received* 1,501 1,466 2 5,471 5,278 4 Orders received by aftermarket business* 731 700 4 3,000 2,904 3 % of orders received* 49 48 - 55 55 - Order backlog* 3,457 3,223 7 Sales* 1,443 1,300 11 5,240 5,026 4 Sales by aftermarket business* 734 736 0 2,805 2,846 -1 % of sales* 51 57 - 54 57 - Adjusted EBITA* 232 210 11 829 830 0 % of sales* 16.1 16.1 - 15.8 16.5 - Operating profit* 184 172 7 735 749 -2 % of sales* 12.7 13.2 - 14.0 14.9 - Earnings per share, continuing operations, EUR* 0.14 0.13 8 0.58 0.61 -5 Cash flow from operations 365 286 28 974 576 69 Gearing, % 40.8 44.9 - Net debt/EBITDA, last 12 months* 1.2 1.3 - Personnel at end of period 17,982 16,832 7

* Comparative figures for 2024 have been restated. More information is available in Note 10. Discontinued operations.



