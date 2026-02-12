Mandatum Oyj: Mandatum plc's Financial Statements Release 1 January-31 December 2025: Strong growth in capital-light business

Mandatum plc, Stock exchange release, 12 February 2026 at 8:30 a.m. EET

October-December 2025 in brief

• Profit before taxes decreased by 14% to EUR 30.3 (31 Dec 2024: 35.1) million due to weaker net finance result and other result.

• Capital-light profit before taxes increased by 28% and totalled EUR 26.8 (21.0) million.

• Fee result increased by 18% to 21.9 (18.6) million as a result of the increase in client assets under management (AuM). Net finance result decreased by 21% to EUR 18.8 (23.7) million, the comparison period included a EUR 16 million dividend from Saxo Bank.

• Net flow decreased by 64% to EUR 141 (392) million and declined from an exceptionally strong comparison period as the quarter was impacted by distributions related to alternative investments.

• Group's other result decreased to EUR -14.4 (-9.4) million as the insurance service result of the with-profit business was weakened by changes in actuarial assumptions.

January-December 2025 in brief

• Profit before taxes decreased by 10% to EUR 182.1 (202.9) million.

• Capital-light profit before taxes increased by 5% and totalled EUR 91.8 (87.8) million. The result for the comparison period included EUR 10.6 million related to the insurance portfolio sold to If.

• Fee result increased by 21% to 80.9 (66.6) million as a result of the increase in client assets under management. Net finance result remained relatively stable at EUR 131.6 (135.6) million.

• Client assets under management increased by 10% from the previous year to EUR 15.3 (14.0) billion supported by positive net flow of EUR 723 (983) million and market movement.

• Cost/income ratio related to client AuM2 decreased by 9 p.p. and improved to 49 (58)% as client assets under management increased and costs decreased.

• Organic capital generation was strong and clearly exceeded the result for the period. Earnings per share (EPS) was EUR 0.31 (0.33) and organic capital generation (OCG) per share was EUR 0.60 (0.44).

• Return on equity1 (ROE) was 10.3 (10.3)%.

• The Solvency II ratio without the transitional measure was 169 (193)%.

(1) Annualised

(2) Trailing twelve months

Dividend proposal

The Mandatum Board of Directors proposes to pay a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share for 2025 (2024: 0.66). Mandatum's Annual General Meeting will decide on the dividend distribution on 12 May 2026.

Outlook for 2026

The fee result is expected to increase from year 2025.

The with-profit portfolio is expected to decrease further.

Factors affecting Mandatum's financial performance

The fee result for year 2026 is dependent on several factors, such as client behaviour and client asset allocation, competition and capital market conditions.

The unwinding rate, which has an impact on the insurance finance expenses, is 2.0 per cent in 2026 (2.4 per cent in 2025). In addition to the unwinding rate, changes in the discount rate will affect the amount of the insurance finance expense. Movements in the investment market can create relatively high volatility in the net finance result.

In addition, and as typical for the industry, the overall results of Mandatum will be impacted by actuarial assumptions that are updated regularly.

Key figures

EUR million 10-12/2025 10-12/2024 Change, % 1-12/2025 1-12/2024 Change, % Fee result 21.9 18.6 18 % 80.9 66.6 21 % Net finance result 18.8 23.7 -21% 131.6 135.6 -3% Result related to risk policies 4.0 2.2 83% 10.9 25.4 -57% Other result -14.4 -9.4 -53% -41.4 -24.7 -67% Profit before taxes for the period 30.3 35.1 -14% 182.1 202.9 -10 % Capital-light profit before taxes 26.8 21.0 28% 91.8 87.8 5% Net flow 141 392 -64% 723 983 -26% Earnings per share, EUR 0.06 0.07 -8% 0.31 0.33 -6 % Equity per share, EUR 0.06 0.07 -2% 2.84 3.19 -11% Organic capital generation per share, EUR 0.12 0.10 20 % 0.60 0.44 36% Return on equity-%1 8.6% 8.3 % 0.3 p.p. 10.3% 10.3% 0.0 p.p. Cost/income ratio related to client AuM, %2 - - - 49 % 58 % -9 p.p.

(1) Annualised

(2) Trailing twelve months

EUR million 31 Dec 2025 31 Dec 2024 Change, % Client assets under management (AuM) 15,323 13,957 10% Solvency ratio, % 184% 210 % -27 p.p. Solvency ratio, w/o transitional measure, % 169% 193 % -24 p.p.

CEO comment

In the final quarter of 2025, Mandatum continued to deliver strong and steady growth in its capital-light business, a core part of its strategy. The profit before taxes of the capital-light business increased 28 per cent, and its most significant income item, the fee result, rose 18 per cent year on year. This indicates that we are focusing on the right things, namely creating profitable growth especially in institutional and private wealth management and corporate business. The robust growth also reflects the qualitative improvement in the Group's earnings. Given Finland's chronic underperformance in economic growth, we have succeeded well in our core business, also relative to our competitors. This affirms that our earnings model is on a sustainable footing.

Client assets under management reached a new billion-euro milestone at year-end, rising 10 per cent from the previous year to EUR 15.3 billion. Net flow for the quarter decreased from the exceptionally strong comparison period, as the quarter included a few larger client distributions related to alternative investments, which weighed on the net flow despite strong new sales.

The full-year profit before taxes decreased to EUR 182 million. However, it is good to keep in mind that the result for the comparison period included more than EUR 10 million related to the insurance portfolio sold to If in 2024. Mandatum's cost efficiency improved considerably over the year. The cost/income ratio for client assets under management improved by 9 percentage points over the year and decreased to 49 per cent as a result of both strong growth in client assets and cost efficiency.

Investments in asset and wealth management are bearing fruit

During the year, we took decisive steps to advance our asset and wealth management business. The expansion of our international business was a standout success in 2025, and I am very pleased with what we have accomplished. Strong growth continued, especially in Sweden, but we also gained new clients in Central European markets. This demonstrates the international appeal of our competitive products as well as Mandatum's ability to establish a credible foothold outside the Finnish market. To accelerate growth in Central Europe, we established a new sales unit in Luxembourg last autumn, whose operations have now started. I therefore have full confidence that the growth of our international business will continue this year as well.

Our quality investment products won many awards last year. At Scope Award 2026, the Mandatum Fixed Income Total Return Fund was named as the winner in the "Best Bond Global Aggregate EUR" category within the fund universe in Germany; Mandatum's Managed Futures fund was awarded at the Nordic Hedge Award event as the best-performing fund in the Best Nordic Managed Futures/CTA Fund category for the second consecutive year; and the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2025 awarded Mandatum's Nordic High Yield investment fund as Europe's Best Fund over 3 years and Best Fund over 5 years.

We also excelled in private wealth management rankings: In November, Mandatum was chosen as Finland's best private banking provider in Kantar Prospera's Private Banking 2025 Finland customer study. In particular, the sales of discretionary mandates were exceptionally strong, and overall, assets under management in private wealth management grew by 19 per cent from last year. The strong growth also increased Mandatum's market share. It is a pleasure to see that our investments in private wealth management are bearing fruit, as it is a key part of our growth strategy.

Among the highlights at the end of the year was the joint venture we launched with funds advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing to invest in residential properties in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. The collaboration further expands Mandatum's high-profile international partnerships and solidifies our position as an attractive partner for international investors.

In the corporate business, we maintained our market-leading position in supplementary pensions and personnel funds during the year, with net flow increasing significantly. Sales of risk life insurances remained solid, but did not meet the ambitious targets we had set for ourselves. We will continue to develop our operations with steady determination. The extremely high customer satisfaction among our corporate clients improved even further, as reflected in the very high 88.5 Net Promoter Score (NPS) we received. We serve companies at various stages of growth across Finland, working closely with management, owners and boards. Extensive contacts with Finnish business leaders also enable the cross-selling of wealth management products.

At good pace towards our capital distribution target

Mandatum's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share, totalling approximately EUR 427 million in dividends for 2025. At our Capital Markets Day in June, we announced our new long-term financial targets, one of which is a cumulative shareholder payout of over EUR 1 billion for the strategy period 2025-2028. We are well on our way to reaching this target, and we place great importance on being able to pay strong dividends, now and in the future.

Thanks to an excellent employee experience, Mandatum received the Great Place to Work® certification again in December, a testament to our success in creating a workplace built on trust and well-being. Our personnel's exceptional dedication and strong customer satisfaction are evident in everything we do.

I would like to warmly thank all our stakeholders, especially our personnel, clients and shareholders, for their excellent co-operation and trust over the past year. After a highly successful year, we are now building on that momentum for the year ahead.

Petri Niemisvirta

Chief Executive Officer

