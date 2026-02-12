Nivika Fastigheter AB: Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ) Year-End Report January - December 2025

Press Release - 12 February 2026

Continued profitable growth during the quarter, driven by acquisitions of high-yield properties along the west Swedish triangle. Revenue increased by 13 percent, net operating income rose by 16 percent, and profit from property management increased by 16 percent. Net lettings amounted to SEK 0.2 million for the quarter.

October - December 2025

(Figures in brackets refer to the same period last year)

Total rental income increased by 13% to SEK 212 million (188)

Net letting was SEK 0.2 million (-6.2)

Net operating income increased by 16% to SEK 151 million (130)

Profit from property management increased by 16% to SEK 65 million (56)

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital

increased by 53% to SEK 124 million (140)

increased by 53% to SEK 124 million (140) Change in value for investment properties amounted to SEK 64 million (31),

of which realised changes in value amounted to SEK 0 million (0)

of which realised changes in value amounted to SEK 0 million (0) Changes in value of interest rate derivatives amounted to SEK 15 million (-63)

Comprehensive income for the period amounted to SEK 58 million (81)

Earnings per share SEK 0.61 (0.82)

January - December 2025

(Figures in brackets refer to the same period last year)

Total rental income increased by 11% to SEK 789 million (708)

Net letting was SEK 32 million (3)

Net operating income increased by 15% to SEK 576 million (503)

Profit from property management increased by 15% to SEK 256 million (223)

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital

increased by 21% to SEK 508 million (419)

increased by 21% to SEK 508 million (419) Change in value for investment properties amounted to SEK 128 million (86),

of which realised changes in value amounted to SEK 4 million (10)

of which realised changes in value amounted to SEK 4 million (10) Changes in value of interest rate derivatives amounted to SEK -9 million (-10)

Comprehensive income for the period amounted to SEK 255 million (194)

Earnings per share SEK 2.66 (2.02)

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting 2026 resolves

on a dividend of SEK 0.72 per share (0.64) for the financial year, to be paid in

four instalments. The complete proposal, including record and payment dates,

will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting.

"In summary, I can conclude that Nivika is well positioned for continued profitable growth. In 2024, we established a strategy to shift from a mix of low-yield and high-yield properties to prioritising the high-yield segment, a strategy we have executed on during 2025. All key metrics are strengthening quarter by quarter, creating shareholder value. The organisation is highly engaged and fully aligned with the strategy, which gives me confidence heading into 2026."

Sverker Källgården, CEO

2025 2024 2025 2024 2023/24 Key Figures (MSEK) 3 months Jan-Dec 3 months Jan-Dec 12 months Jan-Dec 12 months Jan-Dec 16 months Sep-Dec Rental Income 212 188 789 708 923 Net operating income 151 130 576 503 655 Profit from property management 65 56 256 223 266 Comprehensive income 59 81 255 194 200 Property value 13413 11788 13413 11788 11,788 Economic occupancy rate residential, % 99 96 99 96 96 Economic occupancy rate commercial, % 95 95 95 95 95 Net loan-to-value ratio, % 51,4 46,9 51,4 46,9 46.9 Interest coverage ratio, times 2 2 2 2 2.0x Long-term net asset value per share, SEK 68,3 65,2 68,3 65,2 65.2 Earning per share, SEK 0,6 0,8 2,7 2 2.1

This information is information that Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on 12 of February 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Källgården, CEO

Phone: 010-263 61 61

Email: sverker.kallgarden@nivika.se



Daniel Karlsson, CFO & IR

Phone: 010-263 61 43

Email: daniel.karlsson@nivika.se

About Nivika

Nivika is a real estate company based in Småland with the aim of long-term ownership, management, and development of properties, while creating profitable and sustainable value growth. The company operates in Jönköping, Värnamo, Växjö, and the West Coast, areas with strong growth potential and stable rental markets. The diversified property portfolio amounts to just over SEK 13.4 billion, of which two-thirds of the rental value consists of commercial properties. The commercial properties mainly comprise industrial, warehouse, office, and community service properties. Read more at www.nivika.se.