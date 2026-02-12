Marimekko Corporation: MARIMEKKO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 2025: Marimekko's net sales in the fourth quarter grew from the comparison period's record level and operating profit margin was at a good level despite the continued challenging ...

Marimekko Corporation, Financial Statements Bulletin, 12 February 2026 at 8.00 a.m. EET

MARIMEKKO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 2025: Marimekko's net sales in the fourth quarter grew from the comparison period's record level and operating profit margin was at a good level despite the continued challenging market situation

This release is a summary of Marimekko's financial statements bulletin for the January-December period of 2025. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and it is also available on the company's website at company.marimekko.com under Releases & publications.

The fourth quarter in brief

Marimekko's net sales increased by 1 percent and totaled EUR 54.7 million (54.0). Net sales were boosted in particular by increased retail and wholesale sales in the Asia-Pacific region. Retail sales also grew in all other international market areas. In total, international sales increased by 5 percent.

Net sales in Finland were down by 1 percent as retail sales decreased. Domestic wholesale sales were increased by non-recurring promotional deliveries, which in the comparable year were strongly weighted in the first half of the year.

Operating profit amounted to EUR 8.7 million (9.1) and comparable operating profit totaled EUR 8.8 million (9.3) equaling to 16.1 percent of net sales (17.1).

Operating profit was decreased by higher fixed costs. On the other hand, improved relative sales margin and increased net sales had a positive impact on operating profit.

Year 2025 in brief

The company's net sales grew by 4 percent and totaled EUR 189.6 million (182.6). Net sales were boosted especially by the growth of wholesale sales in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe as well as increased retail sales in Scandinavia. As previously estimated, net sales were weakened by licensing income being considerably below the strong comparable year.

Net sales in Finland increased by 1 percent due to, in particular, the positive development of licensing income. International sales grew by 7 percent with both retail and wholesale sales increasing.

Operating profit improved to EUR 31.8 million (31.4). Comparable operating profit increased to EUR 32.3 million (31.9) equaling to 17.1 percent of net sales (17.5).

Operating profit was boosted by increased net sales. On the other hand, higher fixed costs and weakened relative sales margin had a negative impact on operating profit.

Board's proposal for dividend

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.42 will be paid for 2025, with 20 April 2026 as the dividend payout record date and 27 April 2026 as the dividend payout date.

Financial guidance for 2026



The Marimekko Group's net sales for 2026 are expected to grow from the previous year (2025: EUR 189.6 million). Comparable operating profit margin is estimated to be approximately some 16-19 percent (2025: 17.1 percent). Development of consumer confidence and purchasing power in the company's main markets, in particular, cause significant volatility to the outlook for 2026. This development is strongly impacted by rapid changes and uncertainties in geopolitics and global trade policy, among others. In addition, possible disruptions in global supply chains can cause volatility to the outlook.

Uncertainties related to the development of net sales and result are described in more detail in the Major risks and factors of uncertainty section of the Financial Statements Bulletin.

Key figures

(EUR million)

10-12/

2025 10-12/

2024 Change,

% 1-12/

2025 1-12/

2024 Change,

% Net sales 54.7 54.0 1 189.6 182.6 4 International sales 23.9 22.7 5 87.2 81.6 7 % of net sales 44 42 46 45 EBITDA 11.4 11.4 -1 41.9 40.7 3 Comparable EBITDA 11.4 11.6 -2 42.3 41.3 3 Operating profit 8.7 9.1 -4 31.8 31.4 1 Operating profit margin, % 15.9 16.8 16.8 17.2 Comparable operating profit 8.8 9.3 -5 32.3 31.9 1 Comparable operating profit margin, % 16.1 17.1 17.1 17.5 Result for the period 6.9 7.3 -5 24.4 24.4 0 Earnings per share, EUR 0.17 0.18 -5 0.60 0.60 0 Comparable earnings per share, EUR 0.17 0.18 -6 0.61 0.61 0 Cash flow from operating activities 22.4 14.4 56 34.5 29.1 19 Gross investments 0.7 0.6 27 2.9 2.3 24 Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 30.0 31.4 Equity ratio, % 57.7 58.7 Gearing, % -9.3 -12.9 Net debt / EBITDA (rolling 12 months) -0.17 -0.24 Personnel at the end of the period 493 480 3 outside Finland 92 84 10 Brand sales* 98.2 109.6 -10 385.1 419.2 -8 outside Finland 54.3 68.3 -20 240.7 287.1 -16 proportion of international sales, % 55 62 62 68 Number of stores 174 168 4

* Brand sales are given as an alternative non-IFRS key figure, representing the reach of the Marimekko brand through different distribution channels. An unofficial estimate of sales of Marimekko products at consumer prices, brand sales are calculated by adding together the company's own retail net sales and the estimated retail value of Marimekko products sold by other retailers. The estimated retail value is based on the company's realized wholesale sales and licensing income. Brand sales do not include VAT, and the key figure is not audited. Some licensees provide exact retail figures, in which case these figures are used in reporting brand sales. For other licensing agreements, Marimekko's own retail coefficients for different markets are used. Licensing income is reported as brand sales when licensed products are sold.



The change percentages in the table were calculated on exact figures before the amounts were rounded to millions of euros. The figure for comparable earnings per share takes account of similar items as comparable operating profit; tax effect included. Reconciliation of alternative key figures to IFRS and management's discretion regarding items affecting comparability are presented in the table section of the Financial Statements Bulletin.

Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President and CEO, in conjunction with the report:

"Despite the continued challenging market situation, our net sales in the fourth quarter increased from the record-high level of the comparison period, boosted by the growth of international sales. Our comparable operating profit margin also remained good.

Marimekko's net sales in the fourth quarter increased by one percent and amounted to EUR 54.7 million (54.0). The increase in net sales was driven particularly by the growth of retail and wholesale sales in the Asia-Pacific region. Our retail sales also grew in all of our other international market areas in spite of globally uncertain market situation and weak consumer confidence. The operating environment in Finland remained highly price-sensitive and tactical. This had a negative impact on domestic retail sales, which were lower than in the strong comparison period. In spite of this, our omnichannel retail sales grew globally by a total of two percent in October-December. Wholesale sales remained on par with the comparison period. Wholesale sales in Finland grew by two percent boosted by increased non-recurring promotional deliveries in domestic wholesale sales, which were heavily focused on the first half of the year in the comparison year. Total net sales in Finland decreased by one percent in the fourth quarter, while international net sales increased by five percent.

Our comparable operating profit in the final quarter of the year amounted to EUR 8.8 million (9.3), representing 16.1 percent of net sales (17.1). Our operating profit in the review period was negatively affected by higher fixed costs, particularly due to investments in marketing. At the same time, operating profit was supported by the relative sales margin being higher than in the comparison period and the growth of net sales.

Our net sales for 2025 grew by four percent and amounted to EUR 189.6 million (182.6). The growth of net sales increased our comparable operating profit, which came to EUR 32.3 million (31.9), representing 17.1 percent of net sales (17.5).

Marimekko's first ever flagship store in Paris opened its doors in late October. The carefully prepared grand opening was featured in media around the world and drew a large crowd. In line with our strategy, we approach our market areas through key cities. Paris is one of the most important cities on the global fashion scene, and its impact in terms of building brand awareness and positioning extends beyond Europe to Asia and North America. This means that the Paris flagship store supports the broader scaling of the Marimekko brand phenomenon and long-term growth across different channels and international markets.

Also in the fourth quarter, the Marimekko store originally opened in Hong Kong in 2012 found a new home on the same street and re-opened as a flagship store, thereby building brand awareness and positioning with a wider impact in Asia. New Marimekko stores also opened in Tokyo and Bangkok. In addition, one pop-up store in Taipei and another in Kuala Lumpur were made into permanent stores. In the final quarter of the year, we also delighted our customers with eight new pop-up stores, mainly in Asia. One of the pop-up stores was related to a collaboration with the JW Marriott hotel chain, which sees Marimekko print designs featured in selected rooms and events at nine hotels in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Guangzhou. Meanwhile, in Taichung, the Sundate Café was wrapped in Marimekko patterns in October-November. Creative brand experiences that connect Marimekko to the local community and culture in each market help differentiate the brand from the competition and introduce new customers to Marimekko.

In addition to developing our physical store network, we also developed the omnichannel retail experience by releasing a new Marimekko app for members of our customer loyalty program in December. In addition to delivering an inspiring shopping experience, the app provides a peek behind the scenes, for example stories behind our designs and prints, and content related to our textile printing factory. Simultaneously, we launched our renewed loyalty program, which now has its digital home in the Marimekko app.

The Field of Flowers touring exhibition, which showcases Marimekko's latest floral prints, made stops in Shanghai and Sydney in the fourth quarter. During the year, we had the opportunity to present our art of printmaking to existing and new friends of Marimekko at a total of 11 Field of Flowers exhibitions. Prints from the exhibition will feature prominently for example in our spring and summer 2026 collections in clothing, in bags and accessories, and in home products.

As we enter our 75th year of operations, our focus remains on Marimekko's unique and vibrant art of printmaking. Our archive of over 3,500 prints, created over the decades by a large number of talented designers, is at the very core of our design house. We continuously enrich it by introducing new and original perspectives on our colorful and bold design language. In the year ahead, alongside classics, our audiences will again see fresh and captivating prints and products featuring them, also from entirely new Marimekko designers.

I want to take this opportunity to express my warmest thanks to our ever-growing community of friends of Marimekko for their continued trust as well as to all of our personnel and partners around the world for their determined work in 2025. Our strong financial position and the profitable growth of our business even in a weaker market situation, combined with the growing interest in Marimekko worldwide, reflect our brand's unique growth potential. We will continue our consistent long-term efforts to scale up the global Marimekko phenomenon and our business."

Market outlook and growth targets for 2026

There are significant uncertainties related to the development of the global economy, such as tensions related to geopolitics and trade relations. The rapid changes in trade policies as well as other uncertainties are reflected in consumer confidence, purchasing power and behavior and, as a result, can have a weakening impact on Marimekko's business in 2026. In addition, possible disruptions in production and logistics chains as well as changes in these chains caused by uncertainties may also have a negative impact on the company's sales, profitability and cash flow.

Finland, Marimekko's important domestic market, traditionally represents about half of the company's net sales. Sales in Finland in 2026 are impacted by the continued weak general economy and low consumer confidence as well as the development of purchasing power and behavior. The operating environment remains tactical and price sensitive, which continues to have an impact on the business. The timing between quarters of the non-recurring promotional deliveries in Finnish wholesale sales and their size typically vary on an annual basis. In 2026, the non-recurring promotional deliveries in wholesale sales are expected to grow from the comparable year and be weighted clearly in the second half of the year as in 2025. Despite the weak market situation, net sales in Finland are expected to increase in 2026. The development of the domestic sales is estimated to be more muted in the first quarter of the year.

International sales are estimated to grow in 2026. In addition, net sales in the Asia-Pacific region, Marimekko's second-largest market area, are expected to increase. Due to timing reasons, the development of sales in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be more muted in the first quarter of the year. All brick-and-mortar Marimekko stores and most online stores in Asia are partner-owned. In 2026, the aim is to open approximately 10-15 new Marimekko stores and shop-in-shops, and most of the planned openings will be in Asia.

Licensing income in 2026 is forecasted to be approximately at the level of the previous year.

Due to the seasonal nature of Marimekko's business, a major portion of the company's euro-denominated net sales and operating result are traditionally generated during the second half of the year.

Marimekko develops its business with a long-term view and aims to continue scaling its profitable growth in the upcoming years. In 2026, fixed costs are expected to be up on the previous year. The general cost inflation continues to also affect Marimekko in 2026. Personnel expenses are impacted, for example, by general pay increases in different markets. Marketing expenses are expected to increase (2025: EUR 10.5 million).

Increased tariffs in the United States have a direct impact on only a small part of Marimekko's business, as the entire North American market accounted for 6 percent of the Group's net sales in 2025 and the company is taking diverse measures to minimize the negative impacts of the tariffs.

Early commitments to product orders from partner suppliers, typical of the industry and partly further emphasized due to different factors, undermine the company's ability to optimize product orders and respond to rapid changes in demand and supply environment and thus increases business risks. There are also uncertainties related to global production and logistic chains, which may, for example, increase costs or cause delays, and thus have an impact on the company's sales and profitability. Marimekko works actively in various ways to ensure competitive and functioning production and logistics chains, to mitigate increased costs and other negative impacts, to avoid delays, and to enhance inventory management.

Marimekko is monitoring particularly closely the changes in consumer confidence and purchasing power but also the development in global trade policy, such as tariffs between countries, the general economic situation as well as the impacts of possible exceptional situations and disruptions, and adjusts its operations and plans accordingly.

Media and investor conference

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 12 February 2026 at 2.00 p.m. EET. A live webcast of the conference can be followed at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/q4-2025, and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.

Further information:

Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President and CEO, tel. +358 9 758 71

Elina Anckar, CFO, tel. +358 9 758 7261

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen

Tel. +358 40 5846944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com