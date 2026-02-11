MSA Safety Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Achieved net sales of $511 million, a 2% GAAP increase and (3)% organic (a) decrease year-over-year primarily due to timing delays in fire service

decrease year-over-year primarily due to timing delays in fire service Generated GAAP operating income of $114 million, or 22.3% of net sales, and adjusted operating income of $122 million, or 23.9% of net sales

Recorded GAAP net income of $87 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $93 million, or $2.38 per diluted share

Returned a total of $61 million to shareholders via $40 million of share repurchases and $21 million of dividends, repaid $48 million of debt, and invested $16 million for capital expenditures

Full-Year 2025 Highlights

Achieved net sales of $1.9 billion, a 4% GAAP increase and 1% organic increase year-over-year, including timing delays in fire service

Generated GAAP operating income of $372 million, or 19.8% of net sales, and adjusted operating income of $415 million, or 22.1% of net sales

Recorded GAAP earnings of $279 million, or $7.09 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $312 million, or $7.93 per diluted share

Acquired M&C TechGroup for $189 million, returned a total of $162 million to shareholders via $80 million of share repurchases and $82 million of dividends, and invested $68 million for capital expenditures

Maintain strong balance sheet and ample liquidity to support Accelerate strategy

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment and solutions provider MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

(a) Definition of organic revenue growth provided on the bottom of page ten.

"We reported solid 2025 performance in a challenging operating environment," said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team delivered resilient full-year results despite headwinds to organic sales and margins, driven by strong execution and effective SG&A management. This year, our sales growth headwinds included pockets of industrial end market weakness, timing challenges in the U.S. fire service, and difficult comparisons. We are entering 2026 with strong momentum, due to our Mission-driven commitment to deliver innovative products and solutions to our customers, along with a solid commercial pipeline. The team remains confident in our ability to execute our Accelerate strategy to deliver on our 2028 financial commitments."

Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share data and percentages)

2025

2024

% Change (a)

2025

2024

% Change (a) Net Sales

$ 511

$ 500

2 %

$ 1,875

$ 1,808

4 % GAAP























Operating income

114

118

(3) %

372

389

(4) % % of Net sales

22.3 %

23.5 %

(120) bps

19.8 %

21.5 %

(170) bps Net income

87

88

(1) %

279

285

(2) % Diluted EPS

$ 2.21

$ 2.22

- %

$ 7.09

$ 7.21

(2) % Non-GAAP























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 136

$ 135

1 %

$ 473

$ 469

1 % % of Net sales

26.6 %

26.9 %

(30) bps

25.2 %

26.0 %

(80) bps Adjusted operating income

$ 122

$ 120

1 %

$ 415

$ 414

- % % of Net sales

23.9 %

24.0 %

(10) bps

22.1 %

22.9 %

(80) bps Adjusted earnings

93

89

5 %

312

305

2 % Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 2.38

$ 2.25

6 %

$ 7.93

$ 7.70

3 % Free cash flow

106

93

13 %

295

242

22 % Free cash flow conversion

122 %

106 %





106 %

85 %



Americas Segment























Net sales

$ 335

$ 337

(1) %

$ 1,262

$ 1,247

1 % GAAP operating income

101

101

- %

356

371

(4) % % of Net sales

30.3 %

30.1 %

20 bps

28.2 %

29.8 %

(160) bps Adjusted operating income

104

104

- %

365

380

(4) % % of Net sales

31.0 %

30.7 %

30 bps

28.9 %

30.5 %

(160) bps International Segment























Net sales

$ 176

$ 163

8 %

$ 613

$ 561

9 % GAAP operating income

27

28

(3) %

79

79

- % % of Net sales

15.4 %

17.1 %

(170) bps

12.9 %

14.1 %

(120) bps Adjusted operating income

30

29

3 %

93

85

10 % % of Net sales

16.8 %

17.6 %

(80) bps

15.2 %

15.1 %

10 bps

(a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

"While macroeconomic conditions presented challenges, MSA delivered organic sales growth within our low-single digit 2025 Outlook range, free cash flow conversion that surpassed our annual target range and higher capital returns to shareholders," commented Julie Beck, MSA Safety Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Our strong balance sheet and ample liquidity continue to provide us the ability to deliver on our balanced capital allocation priorities of organic growth, M&A, and capital returns to shareholders, which will enable us to execute our strategy to invest and drive profitable growth," Beck added.

The company deployed capital in line with its capital allocation strategy in 2025 by acquiring M&C TechGroup for $189 million, returning a total of $162 million to shareholders via dividends of $82 million and executing $80 million of share repurchases, while investing $68 million in capital expenditures. MSA maintains a strong liquidity position with net debt at the end of the fourth quarter of $416 million. The company's net leverage ratio was 0.9x at December 31, 2025. MSA's strong financial profile, including ample liquidity of $1.2 billion, continues to provide optionality around execution of strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions.

2026 Net Sales Outlook

The company is expecting mid-single digit full-year organic sales growth in 2026, and has provided an update on the operating environment below:

Tailwinds

Increasing global safety standards creating demand for sophisticated safety products and solutions; diverse end markets provide resiliency

Favorable underlying demand for fixed and portable detection, including MSA+ connected ecosystem solutions

Carry-over from fire service late AFG funding and U.S. Government shutdown in 2025

Industrial PPE to benefit from continued momentum in fall protection

Positive contribution from strategic pricing actions

Headwinds

Continued macroeconomic, tariff and geopolitical policy uncertainty

Mixed industrial end market demand globally

Non-recurrence of large detection orders in Latin America

Conference Call

MSA Safety will host a conference call on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6599 (international). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.

MSA Safety Incorporated Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net sales $ 510,913

$ 499,696

$ 1,874,814

$ 1,808,140 Cost of products sold 271,521

265,267

1,003,701

947,695 Gross profit 239,392

234,429

871,113

860,445















Selling, general and administrative 105,359

100,378

414,254

394,707 Research and development 16,157

16,831

65,343

66,526 Restructuring charges 1,427

653

3,897

6,397 Currency exchange losses (gains), net 2,564

(1,077)

15,801

3,638 Operating income 113,885

117,644

371,818

389,177















Interest expense 8,431

7,333

31,799

36,889 Other income, net (7,794)

(6,503)

(26,379)

(22,718) Total other expense, net 637

830

5,420

14,171















Income before income taxes 113,248

116,814

366,398

375,006 Provision for income taxes 26,315

28,868

87,474

90,039 Net income 86,933

87,946

278,924

284,967















Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:













Basic $ 2.22

$ 2.23

$ 7.11

$ 7.24 Diluted $ 2.21

$ 2.22

$ 7.09

$ 7.21















Basic shares outstanding 39,107

39,374

39,216

39,371 Diluted shares outstanding 39,248

39,548

39,346

39,535

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In thousands)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,067

$ 164,560 Trade receivables, net 306,452

279,213 Inventories 343,035

296,796 Other current assets 54,738

62,461 Total current assets 869,292

803,030







Property, plant and equipment, net 283,063

211,865 Prepaid pension cost 279,450

224,638 Goodwill 731,592

620,895 Intangible assets, net 299,127

246,437 Other noncurrent assets 91,850

98,919 Total assets $ 2,554,374

$ 2,205,784







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 8,225

$ 26,391 Accounts payable 110,775

108,163 Other current liabilities 170,211

153,539 Total current liabilities 289,211

288,093







Long-term debt, net 572,709

481,622 Pensions and other employee benefits 143,834

134,251 Deferred tax liabilities 127,540

107,691 Other noncurrent liabilities 54,068

50,808 Total shareholders' equity 1,367,012

1,143,319 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,554,374

$ 2,205,784

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net income $ 86,933

$ 87,946

$ 278,924

$ 284,967 Depreciation and amortization 18,656

16,770

71,591

64,333 Change in working capital and other operating 16,765

3,192

13,352

(52,872) Cash flow from operating activities 122,354

107,908

363,867

296,428















Capital expenditures (16,334)

(14,409)

(68,438)

(54,223) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (1,501)

-

(189,275)

- Property disposals and other investing 60

378

79

468 Cash flow used in investing activities (17,775)

(14,031)

(257,634)

(53,755)















Change in debt (48,014)

(43,251)

67,314

(94,254) Cash dividends paid (20,706)

(20,089)

(82,344)

(78,759) Company stock purchases under repurchase program (39,997)

(9,906)

(79,992)

(29,932) Other financing 1,078

729

(10,443)

(5,744) Cash flow used in financing activities (107,639)

(72,517)

(105,465)

(208,689)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,875)

(11,233)

127

(17,295)















(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash $ (4,935)

$ 10,127

$ 895

$ 16,689

MSA Safety Incorporated Sales by Product Group (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 217,299

43 %

$ 140,608

42 %

$ 76,691

44 % Fire Service(b)

174,898

34 %

120,025

36 %

54,873

31 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

118,716

23 %

74,558

22 %

44,158

25 % Total

$ 510,913

100 %

$ 335,191

100 %

$ 175,722

100 %

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 169,578

34 %

$ 108,680

32 %

$ 60,898

37 % Fire Service(b)

216,206

43 %

155,008

46 %

61,198

38 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

113,912

23 %

73,207

22 %

40,705

25 % Total

$ 499,696

100 %

$ 336,895

100 %

$ 162,801

100 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 763,393

41 %

$ 501,784

40 %

$ 261,609

43 % Fire Service(b)

647,474

34 %

446,245

35 %

201,229

33 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

463,947

25 %

313,812

25 %

150,135

24 % Total

$ 1,874,814

100 %

$ 1,261,841

100 %

$ 612,973

100 %

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

642,792

36 %

426,839

34 %

215,953

38 % Fire Service(b)

712,684

39 %

507,738

41 %

204,946

36 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

452,664

25 %

312,064

25 %

140,600

26 % Total

$ 1,808,140

100 %

$ 1,246,641

100 %

$ 561,499

100 %



(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas detection. Detection includes sales from M&C TechGroup Germany GmbH and its affiliated companies ("M&C"), acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International). (b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Organic revenue change (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 28 % (19) % 4 %

2 % Currency translation effects (3) % (2) % (3) %

(2) % Less: Acquisitions (8) % - % - %

(3) % Organic sales change 17 % (21) % 1 %

(3) %













Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 19 % (9) % 2 %

4 % Currency translation effects (1) % (1) % - %

(1) % Less: Acquisitions (6) % - % - %

(2) % Organic sales change 12 % (10) % 2 %

1 %



Americas Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 29 % (23) % 2 %

(1) % Currency translation effects (2) % - % (3) %

(1) % Less: Acquisitions (3) % - % - %

(1) % Organic sales change 24 % (23) % (1) %

(3) %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 18 % (12) % 1 %

1 % Currency translation effects - % - % 1 %

- % Less: Acquisitions (3) % - % - %

(1) % Organic sales change 15 % (12) % 2 %

- %



International Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 26 % (10) % 8 %

8 % Currency translation effects (4) % (6) % (4) %

(5) % Less: Acquisitions (18) % - % - %

(6) % Organic sales change 4 % (16) % 4 %

(3) %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 21 % (2) % 7 %

9 % Currency translation effects (3) % (3) % (3) %

(3) % Less: Acquisitions (13) % - % - %

(5) % Organic sales change 5 % (5) % 4 %

1 %



(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. Detection includes sales from M&C, acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International). (b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that organic sales change is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures can have a material impact on sales change trends. Organic sales change highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, acquisitions and divestitures. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic sales change is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider sales change determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted operating income (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Adjusted EBITDA $ 135,999

$ 134,642

$ 472,911

$ 469,431 Less:













Depreciation and amortization 14,076

14,484

58,313

55,159 Adjusted operating income 121,923

120,158

414,598

414,272 Less:













Currency exchange losses (gains), net 2,564

(1,077)

15,801

3,638 Acquisition-related amortization 3,582

2,286

12,615

9,174 Restructuring charges 1,427

653

3,897

6,397 Net cost for product related legal matter -

-

-

5,000 Transaction costs (a) 465

652

10,467

886 GAAP operating income 113,885

117,644

371,818

389,177 Less:













Interest expense 8,431

7,333

31,799

36,889 Other income, net (7,794)

(6,503)

(26,379)

(22,718) Income before income taxes 113,248

116,814

366,398

375,006 Provision for income taxes 26,315

28,868

87,474

90,039 Net income $ 86,933

$ 87,946

$ 278,924

$ 284,967



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures and operating ratios derived from non-GAAP measures. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, acquisition-related amortization, net cost for product related legal matter and transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales to external customers. These metrics are consistent with how management evaluates segment results and makes strategic decisions about the business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income and net income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,





Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2025

2024

%

Change

2025

2024

%

Change























Net income $ 86,933

$ 87,946

(1) %

$ 278,924

$ 284,967

(2) %























Currency exchange losses (gains), net 2,564

(1,077)





15,801

3,638



Restructuring charges 1,427

653





3,897

6,397



Acquisition-related amortization 3,582

2,286





12,615

9,174



Transaction costs (a) 465

652





10,467

886



Asset related losses (gains) 419

(141)





1,408

819



Pension settlement -

-





721

1,308



Net cost for product related legal matter -

-





-

5,000



Income tax expense on adjustments (2,019)

(1,277)





(11,904)

(7,689)



Adjusted earnings $ 93,371

$ 89,042

5 %

$ 311,929

$ 304,500

2 %























Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 2.38

$ 2.25

6 %

$ 7.93

$ 7.70

3 %



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 Operating income

$ 371,818 Depreciation and amortization

58,313 Currency exchange losses, net

15,801 Restructuring charges

3,897 Acquisition-related amortization

12,615 Transaction costs (a)

10,467 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 472,911





Total end-of-period debt

580,934





Debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.2





Total end-of-period debt

580,934 Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

165,067 Net debt

$ 415,867





Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

0.9



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Management believes that Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA Safety:

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of approximately 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic sales change, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

