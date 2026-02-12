

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $304.5 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $257.5 million, or $2.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $368.2 million or $3.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $744.9 million from $703.7 million last year.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $304.5 Mln. vs. $257.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.81 vs. $2.30 last year. -Revenue: $744.9 Mln vs. $703.7 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News