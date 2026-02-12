The world's largest reinsurer has recently introduced stricter requirements for PV warranty insurance to further de-risk insured PV parks and set a higher benchmark for industry wide reliability and production quality.PV technology has advanced rapidly in recent years, with new solar cell architectures such as tunnel-oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) having jumped directly from early development to gigawatt-scale mass production, outpacing traditional risk management frameworks. In 2024, after substantial TOPCon deployment, UVID was reported in several modules, surprising the industry as manufacturers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...