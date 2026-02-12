Altron's FY26 trading update confirms that headline EPS (HEPS) and reported EPS will be significantly ahead of FY25, with continuing operations at least 30% higher and the group at least 50% higher. The minimum expected results are also ahead of our forecasts, with HEPS from continuing operations at least 18% higher and group HEPS 8% higher. The company expects to provide more specific guidance on 24 February when it will publish a pre-close operational update. Pending further detail on underlying performance, we maintain our forecasts.

