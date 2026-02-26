In its pre-close operational update, Altron provided more detail on year-to-date performance (11 months to 31 January 2026), confirming that EBITDA from continuing operations grew in the mid-teens and operating profit grew more than 20% compared to the same period in FY25. We estimate that better profitability in Altron FinTech, Altron HealthTech and Altron Document Solutions are the main drivers of upside. We have upgraded our forecasts to reflect the stronger than expected performance so far in H226, lifting continuing headline EPS (HEPS) by 18.5% in FY26 and 7.3% in FY27.

