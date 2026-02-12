Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTCID: CVGRF) (FSE: CVY0) (the "Company" or "City View"), announces that its investee company ArkenYield, a builder of stablecoin liquidity and yield infrastructure, today announced the public release of its Arken Stablecoin Rating Framework, a standardized methodology created to evaluate the quality, stability, liquidity, and governance of USD stablecoins across on chain and exchange venues.

Developed through months of live trading, inventory management, and market making across major stablecoin markets, the Arken Rating Framework is now being shared publicly as an open reference model for stablecoin users, institutions, exchanges, risk desks, and regulators seeking a structured and data driven way to assess stablecoin risk and relative safety. The framework measures stablecoins across reserve quality, stability performance, liquidity and redeemability, and governance and security, combining these into a continuously updated composite score derived from real time market data and transparent inputs.

While the framework is being released as a public good, it has already been operating internally as a core component of ArkenYield's proprietary allocation, arbitrage, and inventory management systems.

In parallel with the release of the framework, ArkenYield reported a 4.1% return for the month of January 2026 generated exclusively from its stablecoin market making strategy. During the month, a pricing deviation and liquidity imbalance involving DAI across venues created conditions where ArkenYield's systems were able to capture elevated fees and spreads while maintaining delta neutral exposure. Management views this event not as an anomaly but as an early example of how fragmentation and divergence across stablecoins is beginning to create repeatable market structure opportunities.

As stablecoin market capitalizations grow, new stablecoins enter circulation, liquidity spreads across chains and venues, and trust profiles diverge between issuers, stablecoins are increasingly behaving less like interchangeable dollars and more like financial instruments with distinct risk, liquidity, and confidence characteristics. ArkenYield believes this structural shift makes standardized evaluation frameworks such as the Arken Framework necessary infrastructure for the emerging stablecoin economy.

The company believes that stablecoin markets are entering a stage similar to the early development of credit markets, where formalized, quantitative assessment becomes essential for capital allocation and risk management. By publishing the framework, ArkenYield is contributing a neutral framework that can be used independently by market participants for research, modelling, and risk evaluation.

The full methodology for the framework is available at:

https://www.arkenyield.com/research/stablecoin-ratings

Update on Name Change:

As previously announced on September 30th, 2025 and in connection with its proposed change of business from an "industrial issuer" to an "investment issuer" (the "Proposed COB"), the Company expects to change its name from its current form to "Stable Capital Inc." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change will occur at the time of filing the Proposed COB expected to occur imminently.

Debt Settlements:

City View also announces that it has negotiated debt settlements with arm's length and non-arm's length creditors pursuant to which it will settle aggregate debt of $121,000 in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 1,512,500 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share. All shares issued in connection with the debt settlements will have a hold period expiring 4 months and 1 day after their date of issuance, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

Certain debt settlements will constitute a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") as certain directors and officers will be issued an aggregate of 187,500 shares in settlement of an aggregate $15,000 of debt. The Company expects to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in these debt settlement transactions by the related parties will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

About ArkenYield:

ArkenYield is an institutional-focused digital asset yield platform specializing in rules-based, risk-managed strategies with an emphasis on stablecoin liquidity and market-neutral deployment.

With stablecoins now facilitating over $27 trillion in annual settlements, surpassing the combined volume of Visa and Mastercard, ArkenYield is uniquely positioned to provide the essential yield layer for the next phase of global payments adoption. The company is actively pursuing public market access, aiming to be among the first stablecoin-native yield platforms to offer public investors a transparent, regulated vehicle for participating in the growth of digital dollars. Beyond yield generation, ArkenYield's broader mission is to enhance stablecoin utility at scale by providing critical yield infrastructure, treasury management, and deep liquidity services for the evolving digital economy.

For more information visit: https://www.arkenyield.com.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed COB and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are not composed of historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would","will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, among others, availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets and delays in the development of projects. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

