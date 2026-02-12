

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The US House of Representatives has voted to overturn President Donald Trump's decision to impose high tariffs on Canadian goods last year after six Republican lawmakers joined ranks with the Democrats.



With Reps. Thomas Massie, Don Bacon, Kevin Kiley, Jeff Hurd, Brian Fitzpatrick and Dan Newhouse voting against party line, a resolution that seeks to end the tariffs passed by 219 to 211 votes.



However, the resolution's progress is in doubt as it will need to be passed by the US Senate and approved by Trump.



Trump warned GOP Reps of consequences for overriding him on tariffs, including primary challenges.



'Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time. TARIFFS have given us Economic and National Security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege,' he wrote on Truth Social.



'Congress has spoken with bipartisan clarity: it's time to give Americans relief and end Trump's tariff tax,' said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News