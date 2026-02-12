

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, utility PG&E Corp. (PCG) said it now expects core earnings for the full-year 2026 in the range of $1.64 to $1.66 per share, compared to the prior forecast range of $1.62 to $1.66 per share.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $642 million or $0.29 per share, down from $647 million or $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $787 million or $0.36 per share, compared to $658 million or $0.31 per share in the prior-year quarter. The Street was looking for earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, PCG is trading on the NYSE at $16.74, down $0.35 or 2.08 percent.



