

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $236 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $286 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



