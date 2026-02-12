Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") December 2025 oil production was 2,076 barrels, averaging 67 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$54 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $112,655 and net operating cash flow was $68,646.
About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.
Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com
Source: Argo Gold Inc.