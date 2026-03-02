Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2026) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") announces that effective March 1, 2026, it has granted an aggregate of 4,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share and expiring on March 1, 2029 to directors and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options, are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

