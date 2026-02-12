

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Entergy Corp. (ETR) said it now projects adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in a range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.



On average, 24 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, ETR is trading on the NYSE at $97.75, down $2.46 or 2.45 percent.



