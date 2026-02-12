Tilray Brands, Inc.: Tilray Expands UK Pharmaceutical Access Through Strategic Agreement with Smartway Pharmaceuticals

CC Pharma Agreement Bolsters Tilray's UK Growth, Strengthening Distribution to Pharmacy and Hospital Channels

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Pharma the pharmaceutical division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced that its European pharmaceutical distribution business, CC Pharma, has entered into a strategic agreement with Smartway Pharmaceuticals, a leading UK-based pharmaceutical distribution partner, to expand the availability of pharmaceutical products across the United Kingdom.

Through this agreement, CC Pharma and Smartway will jointly support the expansion of parallel import and specialist pharmaceutical supply in the UK, leveraging Smartway's established national distribution infrastructure to facilitate the delivery of pharmaceutical products and CC Pharma's European procurement capability and GMP capacity, marking a notable advancement in Tilray's comprehensive European medical expansion strategy.

The UK pharmaceutical market is estimated at nearly £1 billion within this category, and this agreement positions Tilray and CC Pharma to work with Smartway to accelerate access, improve supply reliability, and expand reach through trusted healthcare channels.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, stated, "The UK is a priority market within Tilray's international medical strategy. This agreement strengthens our ability to broaden access to medicinal products through established healthcare distribution channels, while advancing our long-term growth across Europe's evolving medical landscape. Further, this agreement is expected to embed Tilray into the UK health system for its own medicinal cannabis products"

CC Pharma and Smartway Pharmaceuticals share a longstanding relationship dating back to 2009, built on cross-border pharmaceutical collaboration and trusted supply chain execution. This new agreement represents the next phase of that relationship, aligned with increasing demand for specialized medical distribution services and expanded product availability in the UK.

Mathias Bossen, Managing Director of CC Pharma, added, "This agreement represents an important step forward in expanding our pharmaceutical distribution activities into the UK. By working closely with Smartway and leveraging their strong national network, we are well positioned to enhance supply reliability and support pharmacy and hospital partners with high-quality PI product lines across the UK."

Josh Cocklin, Chief Executive of Smartway said "Our focus is always on patients and outcomes. By extending what Smartway already does in regulated pharmaceutical supply, this agreement supports continuity and expansion of access to medicines across UK healthcare. For patients and the healthcare practitioners who care for them, this means fewer interruptions and more predictable access to care."

Both companies will also explore additional opportunities for broader collaboration over time, supporting Tilray's strategy of building scaled, partnership-led platforms in key international healthcare markets.

About CC Pharma

CC Pharma is a leading pharmaceutical distributor in Germany, serving pharmacies nationwide with a broad portfolio of branded and generic medicines. As part of Tilray Brands, CC Pharma combines local market expertise with the scale, discipline, and strategic resources of a global organization.

For more information on CC Pharma, visit https://www.cc-pharma.de/en/

About Smartway Pharmaceuticals

Smartway Pharmaceuticals is a leading UK-based pharmaceutical distribution and supply chain services group, supporting access to licensed, unlicensed, and specialist medicines across community pharmacy, hospital and private healthcare settings. Smartway has a developing and diversified product portfolio and works with manufacturing and supply partners across the EEA and selected international markets.

In addition to regulated distribution, Smartway supports product licensing pathways and access programmes where appropriate, working with manufacturers to facilitate compliant routes to patient access in complex or constrained supply environments. Operating within established regulatory frameworks, Smartway specialises in managing cross-border pharmaceutical supply chains to ensure continuity and predictability of access to medicines across UK healthcare.

For more information on Smartway Pharmaceuticals, visit the website.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, Symbios and Navcora. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication, , and such assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements in this communication also include statements regarding the Company's market positioning, anticipated ability to meet evolving medical cannabis demand in regulated pharmaceutical environments, and expectations concerning the effectiveness of strategic partnerships. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

CC Pharma GmbH - In den Feldern 2 - 54570 Densborn - Germany

Verena Meiers: marketing@cc-pharma.de

Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

Smartway Pharmaceuticals

10 Lyon Road

London, SW19 2RL

United Kingdom

Email: info@smartwaypharma.co.uk

Telephone: +44 (0) 208 545 7711