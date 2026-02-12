

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $582 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $664 million, or $1.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $638 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $5.314 billion from $4.696 billion last year.



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $582 Mln. vs. $664 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.09 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue: $5.314 Bln vs. $4.696 Bln last year.



