

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2026.



For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.09 to $1.11 per share on revenues between $2.225 billion and $2.245 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share on revenues of $2.17 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.35 to $4.55 per share on revenues between about $9.0 billion and $9.2 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $4.47 per share on revenues of $9.14 billion for the year.



The Board of Directors declared a 20 percent higher dividend of $0.12 per share on the Company's common stock, to be paid on February 25, 2026, to the holders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2026.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, HWM is trading on the NYSE at $232.50, up $1.59 or 0.69 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News