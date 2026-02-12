

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain (IRM) reported fourth quarter FFO - Normalized - of $300.7 million, an increase of 19.1% from prior year. FFO - Normalized - per share was $1.01, compared with $0.85. AFFO was $429.7 million, compared with $368.0 million, last year, an increase of 16.8%. AFFO per share was $1.44 compared with $1.24. Net income for the fourth quarter was $93.1 million, compared with $105.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings per share was $0.30 compared to $0.35.



Total reported revenues for the fourth quarter were $1.8 billion, compared with $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 16.6%. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange, total reported revenues increased 14.9% compared to the prior year.



For 2026, the company projects: AFFO per share in a range of $5.69 - $5.79, and total revenue in a range of $7.625 - $7.775 billion.



On February 12, 2026, Iron Mountain's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.864 per share of common stock for the first quarter. The first quarter dividend is payable on April 3, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Iron Mountain shares are up 2.25 percent to $102.44.



