CSP, Inc.: CSPi Reports 14.6% Services Revenue Growth, Significantly Expands Gross Margin and Generates FY 2026 First Quarter Profit

Strong Customer Retention & New Customers Drive Technology Solutions Business

New Customers Signed for AZT PROTECT as Existing Customers Add Additional Sites

LOWELL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), an award-winning provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, today announced results, including total gross margin of 39.3%, for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share payable March 12, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2026.

Recent Achievements and Operating Highlights

Fiscal first quarter services revenue increased 14.6% as the Company achieved solid customer retention and acquisition to start the fiscal year.

Fiscal first quarter gross margin increased more than 10%, reflecting the Company's continued growth of higher margin service revenue.

Proof of Concept (PoC) single-site AZT PROTECT engagements proved to be successful as several customers signed orders to expand site deployment since the beginning of fiscal 2026 while the sales pipeline continued to expand.

"We had an encouraging start to the year and the progress we made across our businesses during the quarter positions us favorably for the next three quarters," commented Victor Dellovo, Chief Executive Officer. "While our services revenue grew 14.6% over the same prior year period, our product revenue comparison was impacted by several large, one-time orders during the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. At the beginning of this fiscal year, we devoted more resources to further drive our services revenue performance and these investments are already contributing to growth. Our service revenue generates significantly higher gross margin than our product revenue and the first quarter growth led to our overall significant gross margin increase. Our managed services practice performed well and the number of customers we added in the fiscal first quarter was among the highest in terms of net new engagements to kick-off the year, raising our full year optimism for the overall TS business."

"We are also generating positive developments within the AZT PROTECT offering as we added several new initial site customers during the fiscal first quarter. While the revenue contribution from these initial deployments is small, it aligns with our overall strategy to get a foot in the door to prove ourselves and drive revenue. This initiative has begun to bear fruit as we increased orders from existing customers and we now have several enterprises deploying AZT PROTECT at more than one location. We are focused on driving expansion of AZT PROTECT deployment through our distribution partners and further deepen our customer engagements as we move through the year, ensuring that our best-of-class AZT PROTECT is protecting the most sensitive infrastructures, including power and water. We believe the solution remains unmatched in its effectiveness to stop otherwise unprotected attacks on critical operating systems throughout the world."

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $12.0 million compared to revenue of $15.7 million for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2024. The year-ago fiscal first quarter included several one-time customer contracts totaling over $4.5 million of revenue recognized, and while the Company is pursuing similar sized transactions, the timing of these very from quarter to quarter.

Despite the revenue decline, gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased slightly to $4.7 million compared to $4.6 million in the prior year, demonstrating the Company's continued focus on higher margin products and services. Gross margin for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2025, was 39.3% of sales, increasing more than 10% compared to 29.1% of sales for the year ago fiscal first quarter, primarily due to the higher proportion of services revenue. The Company reported net income of $91 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted common share for the fiscal first quarter, compared to net income of $472 thousand, or $0.05 per diluted common share for the prior fiscal year first quarter.

The Company's balance sheet remained robust, and as of December 31, 2025, had cash and cash equivalents of $24.9 million, providing the Company the necessary resources to execute its growth strategies for managed services and the AZT PROTECT offering.

Conference Call Details

CSPi Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo and Chief Financial Officer Gary W. Levine will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET) today to review CSPi's financial results and provide a business update. To listen to a live webcast of the call, the event link is https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2912/53620. Individuals also may listen to the call via telephone, by dialing 973-528-0011 or 888-506-0062 and use the Participant Access Code: 482107 when greeted by the live operator. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year on the CSPi website.

About CSPi

CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help customers use technology to success. The High Performance Product division, including ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, recognizes that better, stronger, more?effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. ARIA's solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from cyberattack with the AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to?substantially?improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Rounding out the portfolio, Aria's AZT Gateway Software allows us to interrogate network packets at 100mbps line-rate to enforce forwarding and capture policies on the fly. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed.

CSPi's Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility.

CSP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,928 $ 27,418 Accounts receivable, net 11,786 12,000 Financing receivables, net 7,714 8,939 Inventories 2,366 1,442 Other current assets 2,362 2,521 Total current assets 49,156 52,320 Financing receivables due after one year, net 7,424 5,965 Cash surrender value of life insurance 5,877 5,845 Other assets 6,697 7,033 Total assets $ 69,154 $ 71,163 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 17,856 $ 22,183 Pension and retirement plans 1,202 1,219 Other non-current liabilities 5,286 3,210 Shareholders' equity 44,810 44,551 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 69,154 $ 71,163

CSP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share data ) Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Sales: Product $ 6,701 $ 11,015 Services 5,335 4,655 Total sales 12,036 15,670 Cost of sales: Product 5,282 9,119 Services 2,019 1,987 Total cost of sales 7,301 11,106 Gross profit 4,735 4,564 Operating expenses: Engineering and development 858 786 Selling, general and administrative 3,989 4,132 Total operating expenses 4,847 4,918 Operating loss (112 ) (354 ) Other income, net 483 711 Income before income taxes 371 357 Income tax expense (benefit) 280 (115 ) Net income $ 91 $ 472 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 86 $ 438 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.01 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 9,442 9,124 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding net income - diluted 9,683 9,619

