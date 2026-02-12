Loar Holdings Inc.: Loar Holdings Inc. Announces Date and Time for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR), will report Q4 and Full Year 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

A conference call will follow at 10:30a.m., Eastern Time. To participate in the call telephonically please dial +1 877-407-0670 / +1 215-268-9902. International participants can find a list of toll-free numbers here. A live audio webcast will also be available at the following link as well as through the Investor section of Loar Holdings website; https://ir.loargroup.com

The webcast will be archived and available for replay later in the day.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Contact

Ian McKillop

Loar Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Group Inc.

